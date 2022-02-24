Waco ISD mask mandate to end at spring break

Trustee Stephanie Korteweg asked what the district might do if any future COVID-19 surge should happen. Kincannon said the board could reinstate a mask order on its authority if needed.

Even with the mask mandate ending, Trustee Jeremy Davis said it remain important to use caution and personal consideration of masking where merited.

Trustees voted 5-0 to end the mandate and Kincannon's emergency authority. Trustee Jose Vidaña was not at Thursday's meeting.

The board's move came as states nationwide and local organizations have started to lift mask mandates as COVID-19 case numbers drop sharply and the recent omicron-variant surge declines.

Baylor University relaxed its mask policy Monday. The McLennan County Courthouse has dropped its temperature testing and mask requirement for visitors, and normal courthouse operations will resume March 1.

In McLennan County, the seven-day average of new cases had dropped to 27 by Thursday, the lowest level since Dec. 13.