Waco ISD mask mandate to end at spring break

Waco Independent School District trustees voted unanimously Thursday to end the district's six-month COVID-19 mask mandate effective at 5 p.m. March 4, the last school day before the district's spring break.
The board also rescinded the emergency authority given to Superintendent Susan Kincannon in 2020 to handle COVID-19 situations, with both actions recommended by Kincannon. In a separate action, trustees unanimously approved and extended the superintendent's contract to June 30, 2025.
During the board meeting Thursday night, Kincannon said that when she ordered districtwide masking in early September, the district had 104 COVID-19 cases after the start of classes, and health authorities were advising that the situation at Waco hospitals was "increasingly dire."
Six months later, the situation has changed.
"Now we find ourselves in a very different place," Kincannon said.
The district had seven COVID-19 cases last week and only one so far this week, she said. In addition, there is a vaccine available for most school-age students and more adults in the community are vaccinated.
Though the mask mandate ends, district officials will continue to "strongly encourage" masking, particularly in indoor spaces, she said.
Trustee Stephanie Korteweg asked what the district might do if any future COVID-19 surge should happen. Kincannon said the board could reinstate a mask order on its authority if needed.
Even with the mask mandate ending, Trustee Jeremy Davis said it remain important to use caution and personal consideration of masking where merited.
Trustees voted 5-0 to end the mandate and Kincannon's emergency authority. Trustee Jose Vidaña was not at Thursday's meeting.
The board's move came as states nationwide and local organizations have started to lift mask mandates as COVID-19 case numbers drop sharply and the recent omicron-variant surge declines.
Baylor University relaxed its mask policy Monday. The McLennan County Courthouse has dropped its temperature testing and mask requirement for visitors, and normal courthouse operations will resume March 1.
In McLennan County, the seven-day average of new cases had dropped to 27 by Thursday, the lowest level since Dec. 13.
Kincannon imposed a district mask mandate in early September when COVID-19 cases were accelerating with the return of students to classes for the 2021-22 school year. The mandate required students, teachers and campus visitors to wear masks when on campuses, although the district did not punish or penalize those who did not. Cases started to drop in subsequent weeks and the district had no school closings due to COVID-19 in the fall, in contrast to the 2020-21 school year. COVID-19 vaccines for school-age students 5 and old also became available in the fall.
Area school mask requirements implemented during the delta variant surge ran afoul of Gov. Greg Abbott's statewide dictate forbidding mask mandates, and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed suit Sept. 13 against the Waco, La Vega, Midway and McGregor school districts for countering Abbott's order. Midway and McGregor ISDs were later dropped from the suit.
That case is still pending. Judge Vicki Menard of Waco's 414th State District Court deferred a ruling until higher courts in the state resolve cases involving the same issue. The state has filed a motion with Waco's 10th Court of Appeals asking it to order Menard to rule in the case.
Although the Waco ISD mask mandate ends March 4, La Vega's policy will continue. The district's COVID-19 mitigation plan calls for campuswide masking when test positivity results at a campus exceed a certain percentage, said Lori Mynarcik, administrative assistant to Superintendent Sharon Shields.
If a school's positivity level reaches a certain level, students and teachers are asked to wear masks for 28 days, at which time the need for masking would be reevaluated.
The late summer surge of the delta variant and the recent winter omicron surge both saw some La Vega schools having to mask according to the mitigation plan, which is still in effect although all campuses are under the desired positivity level, Mynarcik said.