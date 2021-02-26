Waco ISD mulls expanded summer school as remedy to 'COVID slide'

In reading, Waco ISD students in first grade tested 4-7 weeks behind, while third graders were 8-11 weeks behind and the remaining grades more than 12 weeks behind. In math, all grade levels were "well over" 12 weeks behind.

Bell cautioned, however, that uneven testing participation made data more useful for approximation rather than determining firm results or trends.

Bell presented another study comparing beginning of the year test scores to those conducted in January, which showed most grades had made small progress in grade level equivalents for the fall. That comparison also showed middle school students starting the year one to three grade levels behind in reading and one to two grade levels behind in math, although the numbers tested were a significantly smaller portion of the middle school population and less reliable.

Summer school with resources graduated to meet student needs at different levels is one way the district will pursue to close instructional gaps due to COVID-19 disruptions, Cornblum told board members. The district can also target the academic interventions at points where they will have the maximum effect, such as the transition between grade levels, she said.