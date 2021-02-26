Waco ISD mulls expanded summer school as remedy to 'COVID slide'

Waco Independent School District administrators are proposing to expand and retool summer school as a way to make up student learning deficits of up to several grade levels due to a year's worth of COVID-19 disruption.
Top Waco ISD staff told the school board Thursday that summer school this year could last longer and encompass more students. Their proposals focused especially on students in the lower grades, with those farthest behind getting in-person instruction and others getting a hybrid of in-person and online remediation. Summer school for high-school students would be more targeted depending on specific classes they need to make up.
Summer school planning is still in its early stages, with staffing and scheduling details still to be worked out, said Deena Cornblum, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction.
Educators across the country have called the drop in student performance due to schools closed, classes quarantined or students shifting online due to COVID-19 concerns the "COVID slide," a reference to the "summer slide" when student performance drops during summer months.
It's no laughing matter for the WISD, however, with diagnostic testing of elementary and middle school students this fall and winter suggesting widespread gaps in reading and math. Math was the biggest problem: On average, students started the year below grade level and only made small gains in the fall.
The school district has been tracking its students academic performance over the past year using nationally known testing system Renaissance Star 360. Nationwide, the testing system showed student performance declined as the pandemic caused schools to move to close temporarily or move to virtual instruction, said Denise Bell, director of accountability systems and data analysis.
The WISD started using Renaissance testing only a year ago, which prevented comparison with data from earlier years, when the Measure of Academic Progress was used.
In addition, low testing numbers in some grades and uneven testing due to class quarantines and students shifting to or from online instruction allowed only estimates to be drawn from the data, Bell said.
"It's a random sample in every sense of the word 'random,' " she told the board.
The Renaissance testing, conducted online, is diagnostic in nature, allowing teachers and administrators to see where a student's grasp of material ends.
The Renaissance national results from the fall, conducted with 5 million students in kindergarten through eighth grade, showed student achievement in reading near where it should be in a normal school year, but achievement in math was significantly affected.
While students in grades 1 through 3 and 8 were largely on track in reading, those in grades 4-7 were 4 to 7 weeks behind. In math, students in grades 2-4 and 7-8 were 4 to 11 weeks behind and grades 5-6 more than 12 weeks.
In reading, Waco ISD students in first grade tested 4-7 weeks behind, while third graders were 8-11 weeks behind and the remaining grades more than 12 weeks behind. In math, all grade levels were "well over" 12 weeks behind.
Bell cautioned, however, that uneven testing participation made data more useful for approximation rather than determining firm results or trends.
Bell presented another study comparing beginning of the year test scores to those conducted in January, which showed most grades had made small progress in grade level equivalents for the fall. That comparison also showed middle school students starting the year one to three grade levels behind in reading and one to two grade levels behind in math, although the numbers tested were a significantly smaller portion of the middle school population and less reliable.
Summer school with resources graduated to meet student needs at different levels is one way the district will pursue to close instructional gaps due to COVID-19 disruptions, Cornblum told board members. The district can also target the academic interventions at points where they will have the maximum effect, such as the transition between grade levels, she said.
Cornblum said Friday that having a multi-tiered summer school for elementary students and possibly middle school ones could allow focus on the varied problems that had caused students to fall behind. For some, poor attendance or lack of participation in online instruction might have caused grades to fail; for others, it might be a sustained inability to reach grade-level performance, she observed.
Computer-assisted instruction used in high and middle school summer school also might be used to help others close learning gaps.
COVID-19 concerns caused cancellation of the district's summer school last year, and Cornblum anticipates a higher number of students will be enrolled in this year's summer school.
Campus personnel and leaders are working this spring to make personal contact with students who had disengaged from online studies this year, a matter of district concern, Cornblum said.
In other action at the Feb. 25 board meeting, trustees were updated on the extent of damage caused by last week's severe cold, with Waco High School, Carver Middle School, Alta Vista Elementary School and the Waco ISD Stadium suffering the most damage from flooding due to burst pipes. Trustee Norman Manning praised district maintenance workers for preparing district campuses and facilities in advance of the intense cold and helping it avoid further damage.
Superintendent Susan Kincannon also reminded board members about Monday's Community Advisory Committee, open to the public via livestreaming at wacoisd.org/CACmeeting, which will address high school needs and specifically those at Waco High School. The CAC, with members drawn from the board, WISD faculty and staff, and Waco community, has been evaluating future district needs as part of a long-range facilities plan.