Waco ISD names five more new principals for next school year

Students at most of Waco Independent School District's secondary schools will have different principals than the ones who started the 2021-22 school year. The district announced new principals this week for five schools, following new-principal announcements about a week ago for Waco High School and University High School.

The principals announced this week and their campuses next fall are:

Pedro Hernandez, Cesar Chavez Middle School. Hernandez comes from Travis Science Academy in Temple. He has a master's degree in education from Concordia University and has middle school and high school experience.

Matt Rambo, Greater Waco Advanced Health Care Academy. Rambo becomes the academy's dean after serving as principal at Tennyson Middle School. He previously taught biology at Waco High, was named Waco ISD Secondary Teacher of the Year in 2012, and has eight years' administrative experience.

Cari Detlefsen, Mountainview Elementary. Detlefsen was coordinator of human resources in West ISD and seven of her 12 years in education have been in administration, including time as an elementary school principal.

Sharina Hubbard, Dean Highland Elementary. Hubbard was an assistant principal at Killeen High School before coming to Waco. Her 10 years in education span elementary, middle and high school experience. She was a Belton ISD Elementary Teacher of the Year in 2015.

Erin Lange, Cedar Ridge Elementary. Lange has been the school's assistant principal since 2015. In her 15 years as an educator, she has secured project grants from the Education Service Center Region 12 and the Cooper Foundation.

The district earlier announced new principals for Waco High School and University High School, with Sterlin McGruder becoming principal at Waco High and Alonzo McAdoo Jr. at University High. The move of Tennyson Principal Matt Rambo to GWAHCA leaves a principal vacancy at Tennyson. Lake Air Montessori School also has a principal vacancy with Stephanie Tankersley moving to the district's special education department next fall.

New principals also are in store for Transformation Waco, the charter district within Waco ISD, with an announcement pending on principals at two campuses.

Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon was not available for comment Friday, but in a statement announcing the principal assignments said, "The fact that we were able to recruit and retain such a strong group of administrators is a testament to the hard work and progress that the district has accomplished. Waco ISD is viewed as a desirable district to join, and we will work to maintain that status."

