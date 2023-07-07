Texas school district administrators and trustees have less than a month to pass their budgets for the upcoming 2023-24 school year and most do not know two essential figures for those budgets: property tax revenue and the state basic allotment for education funding.

Both hinge on action by Texas legislators now in their second special session. With state House and Senate members feuding over the best method for property tax relief, either larger homestead exemptions or general tax rate cuts, those essential figures may not come before budgets are due.

With decades of experience in school finance, Waco Independent School District Chief Financial Officer Sheryl Davis is not panicking over the uncertainty, however.

“We’ve been there before,” she said, recalling when legislators introduced an equalization plan in state school financing, the “Robin Hood plan,” in 1993 and districts did not receive state revenue figures until August.

Waiting on legislative action may not be new, but some have expressed concern over something else that appears to be missing this summer: urgency.

“From the school finance people I’m hearing from, it’s been a little more frustrating this time,” Davis said. “In the past, they felt the Legislature was working toward something as fast as they could.”

Gov. Greg Abbott called a second special session June 27 to address school property tax cuts, specifically the maximum compressed tax rate, after the first session failed to result in legislation on the subject.

The first session found legislators deadlocked with the Senate pushing a tax cut plan focused on increasing the homestead exemption and a smaller adjustment to the compressed tax-rate formula. The House favored a plan with a larger adjustment to tax rates, applying more tax relief to owners of other types of properties.

Under current funding formulas, a state-calculated compressed tax rate used to fund school maintenance and operations falls as a district’s local property values rise.

A decision on property tax cuts also could lead to action on a bill increasing the state basic allotment to public schools. House Bill 100 included an increase in the basic allotment and funding for teacher salaries, but its final passage died after state senators added an amendment allowing educational vouchers.

Despite the uncertainty regarding tax rates and state funding, the Waco ISD budget for the 2023-24 school year likely will not see sizable changes for taxpayers. Davis walked trustees through the major factors affecting this year’s budget during a meeting June 29.

In terms of revenue, the district could see an additional $4 million based on scheduled increases in the compressed tax rate formula approved in 2019 and the district’s 2023 taxable property valuation of $9.7 billion, an increase of 12.44%.

Final certified property values from the McLennan County Appraisal District are due July 25. Both the compressed tax rate and the taxable portion of property values, however, could change due to legislative action.

Waco ISD also could benefit from the state’s New Instructional Facilities Allotment program, which has been in place since 1999 and is intended to help districts with the costs of opening new schools. Davis said the district applied for G.W. Carver Middle School, whose new campus opens next month, and could receive $808,000 based on a projected enrollment of 808 students.

An increase in the state’s student security allotment and $15,000 per campus will bring in more than $300,000 to boost school security. However, meeting other state security requirements, such as an armed security guard or school police officer on each campus, will cost the district at least $270,000 more than that, Davis said.

On the downside, a continuing slump in the district’s post-pandemic school attendance will mean less state revenue. Davis projects an average daily attendance of 13,698 students for fall 2023, a decrease of 125 students from last year. Increases in required special education spending, nearly half a million dollars in utility increases and a carryover $3 million deficit from the current budget also contribute in an estimated $5.6 million in higher expenditures compared to a year ago.

Davis told the board that while increases in revenue, plus tapping the district’s fund balance for approximately $3 million should cover the expenditures, a decision to increase teacher and staff salaries could put pressure on the tax rate, depending on the size of increase.

She also cautioned trustees of a “funding cliff” ahead with the Sept. 30, 2024, cutoff of $7.1 million in federal pandemic relief funding presently used for teacher and staff salaries.