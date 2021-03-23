Waco ISD panel mulls closing Indian Spring Middle School, rebuilding Carver and Tennyson

A committee studying Waco Independent School District's facility needs is considering the idea of closing Indian Spring Middle School and rebuilding two others.
In a meeting Monday, the Community Advisory Committee showed interest in consolidating Indian Spring with G.W. Carver Middle School, which would be rebuilt at its existing site, 1601 J.J. Flewellen Drive.
Tennyson Middle School, 6100 Tennyson Drive, is also a candidate for rebuilding at the same site, though the committee asked for more details about the school's specific needs.
But the committee also raised concerns about the effects of school consolidation and the ballooning size of a possible district bond issue.
More than 70 committee members, WISD administrators and representatives of Austin architectural firm O'Connell Robertson reviewed middle school facilities and possible solutions in the virtual Zoom meeting on Monday.
It was the latest of eight meetings planned to evaluate the WISD's long-range facility needs beyond the next decade.
The committee's last meeting found support for spending more than $140 million for a new Waco High School on its existing campus.
The architecture firm projects that the district's five middle schools have more than enough capacity for the next decade, allowing it to consolidate two of the campuses. Both Indian Spring and Carver are part of Transformation Waco, a unique in-district charter school formed to give extra attention and funding to struggling students.
Other middle schools are Cesar Chavez, Tennyson and Lake Air Montessori Magnet School, which houses grades prekindergarten to eighth.
The consultant said Waco ISD could expect to spend $50 million to $60 million maintaining those campuses over the next decade, replacing mechanical systems as they approach the end of their lifespans.
The oldest of the campuses is Carver, built as a segregated Black high school in 1956.
Tennyson was built in 1960 and received some renovations as the result of the 2008 bond election.
Indian Spring Middle School, 500 N. University Parks Drive, is the former Jefferson-Moore High School, built in 1970. It received $4.5 million in renovations from the 2008 bond, plus $5.4 million in improvements around the time it became a middle school in 2012.
Cesar Chavez Middle School is the newest middle school building in the district, opening in 2003.
Combining Carver and Indian Spring Middle Schools into a single new facility at the Carver campus could cost between $60 million and $70 million, the consultant estimated. A new Tennyson Middle School would raise the total estimated middle school costs to $130 million to $150 million, the study said.
O'Connell Robertson architect and principal Jarrod Sterzinger showed examples of new middle school construction from middle schools in Comal, Jarrell and Belton ISDs to illustrate contemporary design strategies. Those schools featured flexible areas that could allow varied instructional approaches, with library, cafeteria and gymnasium serving as common and unifying spaces.
A straw poll of committee members found a firm majority supporting the idea of new Carver and Tennyson facilities. But in a subsequent discussion, members raised concerns about consolidation, a lack of detail on specific facility needs, and the status of Lake Air Montessori Magnet School.
Waco ISD board member Norman Manning stressed Carver's importance to its community, a view shared by others on the panel.
He suggested the district could sell Indian Spring's valuable downtown property to offset the other construction costs. Earlier in the meeting, Superintendent Susan Kincannon had mentioned the possibility of moving the district's administrative offices to the Indian Spring building and putting its multistory downtown office space up for sale.
Kris Olson, a former Waco ISD board member, questioned the lack of attention paid to Lake Air Montessori Magnet School, given that the school was built as a junior high school, yet now serves students as young as kindergarten and pre-kindergarten age.
Committee member Jeremy Davis wondered how merging Indian Spring with Carver would change transportation needs for Indian Spring students.
Member Rick Dunn said the district's growing facilities wish list made the option of two new middle schools seem "ambitious," a concern some others shared. Other members requested more detail on Tennyson's needs outside of replacing its large number of portable classrooms.
Still others said new middle schools would make the district more desirable to families who might be tempted to move outside of the district.
A second straw poll taken after the discussion showed continued strong support for the two new schools option, but an increase in interest in evaluating Lake Air Montessori's facility needs.
The next committee meeting, planned for April 12, will concern the district's long-term facility needs for its elementary schools. Slide presentations and discussion from past meetings are available on the WISD website.