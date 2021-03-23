Waco ISD panel mulls closing Indian Spring Middle School, rebuilding Carver and Tennyson

A committee studying Waco Independent School District's facility needs is considering the idea of closing Indian Spring Middle School and rebuilding two others.

In a meeting Monday, the Community Advisory Committee showed interest in consolidating Indian Spring with G.W. Carver Middle School, which would be rebuilt at its existing site, 1601 J.J. Flewellen Drive.

Tennyson Middle School, 6100 Tennyson Drive, is also a candidate for rebuilding at the same site, though the committee asked for more details about the school's specific needs.

But the committee also raised concerns about the effects of school consolidation and the ballooning size of a possible district bond issue.

More than 70 committee members, WISD administrators and representatives of Austin architectural firm O'Connell Robertson reviewed middle school facilities and possible solutions in the virtual Zoom meeting on Monday.

It was the latest of eight meetings planned to evaluate the WISD's long-range facility needs beyond the next decade.

The committee's last meeting found support for spending more than $140 million for a new Waco High School on its existing campus.