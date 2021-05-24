Waco ISD panel proposes $375 million bond package with new Waco High, middle schools

Committee members signaled general approval of a statement supporting the facilities plan and bond project, one drafted by architectural firm O'Connor Robertson, which has guided the facilities study this spring and the CAC meetings.

The statement not only backed the size of the facilities proposal as necessary for the district, but acknowledged it may take "multiple bond elections" to fund the entire plan over 10 to 15 years.

In committee discussion that followed the statement's approval, members were largely complimentary of the proposals, saying the investment would address long-standing questions of older and outdated facilities.

Waco ISD athletic director Ed Love praised the committee's step toward upgrading Waco ISD facilities.

"I'm so happy we have a superintendent and a board that has gotten together in recognizing the needs of our kids," he said.

Love, a former Waco High principal, pledged that once the new Waco High is built, he'd be "the first one to get down on my knees and kiss the floor."