Waco ISD panel turns to long-term elementary plans; One proposal would close Alta Vista, rebuild Kendrick, South Waco

An O'Connell Robertson study estimates maintenance and mechanical system replacement costs for all 14 of the district's elementary schools through the year 2031 could cost from $190 to $210 million. Replacing or renovating Kendrick and South Waco could cost $50 million to $75 million with savings from the closing of Alta Vista, compared to maintenance costs of $25 million to $35 million for the three schools.

The district's current elementary school student capacity should cover needs to 2031, outside of Kendrick and Parkdale Elementary School, which are already over capacity, according to the study. It also states six of the district's 14 elementary schools have been built or renovated in the past 20 years.

Elementary schools identified with minor to moderate needs include West Avenue Elementary School, Provident Heights, Brook Avenue, Dean Highland, J.H. Hines, Bell's Hill and Lake Air Montessori School. Those listed with moderate to significant needs, requiring new buildings or renovations over time, include Crestview, Alta Vista, Cedar Ridge, Mountainview, South Waco, Parkdale, Kendrick and Hillcrest.