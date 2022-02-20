Waco ISD principal collaborates for new book on Black principals' experiences

G.W. Carver and Indian Spring Middle School Principal Isaac Carrier co-edited the new book "Fighting the Good Fight: Narratives of the African American Principalship," but he probably could have provided a chapter or two from his 27-year career in education.

If the stories from the 35 participants in the book serve to inspire others to stay the course at a time when public education is under multiple stresses and attacks, it will have achieved what Carrier intended for it.

"We want our readers to pull from that, that 'fighting the good fight' is a whole bunch of individual fights. It's a matter of keeping your focus," he said. "We want it to be an inspiration and motivation to stay in the fight."

Carrier and Aaron Griffen, director of diversity, equity and inclusion at Denver-based DSST Public Schools and a mentor, created the book over three years, asking Black principals from across the country to share their experiences.

The idea spun off of Carrier's 2017 doctoral dissertation at Texas A&M University, which looks at the experiences and leadership of Black male school superintendents. A common thread for many were their years as principals, and that led the two men to consider a book focusing on principals.