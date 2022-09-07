Waco ISD program aims to help students become teachers, boost future workforce

Nahyeli Villa, a 14-year-old University High School freshman, decided as an eighth grader she wanted to be a teacher.

So, she signed up for Waco Independent School District's new Future Educators Academy and knocked out the required 30 hours of community service in just one summer.

Now she is gearing up to make a difference as a future teacher serving the community she grew up in.

“I liked going to school,” Villa said. “I liked seeing my teacher, so I want to be that for another student.”

The Future Educators Academy is meant to introduce high school students to teacher education through firsthand interactions, while also helping Waco ISD develop its own future teacher workforce.

It started about a year ago when the district identified a way to increase the diversity of its applicant pool, Future Educators Academy Dean Christine Holecek said. The expectation is that students who are part of the academy will come back to serve Waco ISD having experienced the same struggles Waco students face.

Holecek said a passion of hers has been developing teacher already on the job, and she feels blessed to shift to developing future educators.

“This program is just like a great culminating portion in my career to be a part of,” Holecek said. “And our teachers have this same passion. They love being teachers.”

Waco ISD spokesperson Alice Jauregui said it is valuable for teachers to understand where their students come from.

The program spent about a year in planning, with planners, advisers and coaches coming together to craft the academy, Holecek said.

In the model Holecek and her team created, high school students have the opportunity to assist with teaching students at South Waco Elementary School.

All Waco ISD students are required to choose a career path through the Career and Technical Education department. The teaching path includes practicum courses for juniors and seniors, but the academy allows students who chose that path to get involved in work-based learning and project-based research starting in ninth grade.

The high schoolers attend the academy based at South Waco for half of their school day and complete core coursework or participate in elementary classroom experiences there. The students return to their high schools for half the day to take their four teacher education courses, one each year, to fulfill career and technical education requirements.

Being the academy’s first year, Holecek said the district has been extremely supportive, but it will take some time to nail down the perfect system.

“When you have a year to plan things you come up with this big vision and I tell people, ‘Right now it’s like building an airplane as you fly it because things are having to change,’” Holecek said.

The academy — made up of just three main teachers, a dean and about 50 students this semester — gives space outside of the typical high school experience to explore the profession and possibly earn dual credit.

Villa said she enjoys the structure of the program because it gives her a break from being in her regular high school setting every day.

“I get to choose what I want to do instead of being forced into it,” Villa said. “I like it. I have my own leeway and my own path.”

Students who qualify can take dual enrollment courses through McLennan Community College in place of regular core classes, allowing them a pathway to obtain an associate degree while still in high school.

Students also have the opportunity to graduate with teacher aide certification through the academy at no cost.

Holecek said about five of the academy's 50 students are taking dual credit classes, and she hopes to get more of them involved in the college pathway.

She said the academy was meant to facilitate more of a college atmosphere, alternating different classes for Monday and Wednesday versus Tuesday and Thursday. Holecek said she even offers her office, fit with couches and cozy lighting, as a space for students to come ask questions and complete coursework while required to be on the elementary school campus.

“The strange thing about dual credit is they’re college students. … So it’s really about establishing a relationship so that they’re comfortable to say, ‘I need help with this,’” Holecek said.

Trent Futral, the academy’s math teacher, said the academy is trying a new pre-AP curriculum that features a flipped classroom model, which requires self-starting students to learn material on their own outside of class. He said he is pleasantly surprised how engaged and motivated students are to make it happen.

“Almost all of these are students that chose to be here and if they chose to be here they’re thinking of their future career,” Futral said. “There’s already some maturity there that most freshmen don’t have.”

As aspiring teachers themselves, it is important to allow students the space to speak up about learning styles that are not working and concepts that do not make sense, he said. One student took the helm to teach her classmates a math topic when she thought Futral could have done a better job, which he said he encourages.

“She’s helping me become a better teacher and in the process she’s going to be thinking through how she’s going to be a better teacher,” Futral said.

Futral said there are many benefits to the off-campus setting, including a nearly 8:1 student to teacher ratio that is not found in every Waco ISD classroom.

“Most of these students want to teach elementary … so they’re walking by these kids and seeing it every day,” Futral said. “They get off the bus and they’re learning in the atmosphere they want to teach in.”

Holecek said even she never saw herself as a teacher, but she would encourage her students to stay with the academy if they became unsure of a career in education. She said the experience students gain at the academy by working with children and completing research projects will be valuable in whatever field they choose.

“Not all 50 of these kids are going to end up being educators,” Holecek said. “But what they learn here is going to help them in any career they go into.”