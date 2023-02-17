Hundreds of Waco High School students received free transparent backpacks Friday as new measures take effect to tighten campus security in light of several weapon confiscations since classes started after holiday break.

Transparent backpacks will be required beginning Tuesday at Waco High, and the district's other secondary schools will follow suit March 13, the first day of classes after spring break.

School faculty and staff also will stiffen enforcement of a requirement to wear student identification badges, and students also have been advised of more frequent visits by police detection dogs and random backpack searches.

On the horizon: metal detectors, first at Waco High, then other Waco ISD secondary schools, as district administrators and trustees find a growing concern for school security overcoming any former ambivalence on the subject.

"The climate is changing across the nation. We can't sit back. We have to stay in line with the curve," board President Stephanie Korteweg said.

She said there is a unified sense among trustees that action is needed.

Jonathan Grant, who like fellow Trustee Angelo Ochoa is a Waco High parent, said news of four weapon confiscations at Waco High since the holiday break signaled a potentially dangerous escalation of student violence.

"The tipping point was when weapons began to be found," Grant said. "The first (weapon) was alarming. The second, anxiety-producing. But after that, we need to find a way to keep students, teachers and administrators safe."

Waco High Principal Sterlin McGruder informed parents and guardians of the increased security measures last week, and trustees said feedback from their constituents has supported the tighter security.

"When I talked with people, many said, 'It's about time,'" Trustee Jeremy Davis said. "Nobody has told me they don't understand."

District officials have said students found with weapons said they were for protection away from school. In one case last month, Waco ISD police took a 16-year-old at Waco High into custody after school officials noticed he was not a student there, searched his backpack and found a gun, officials reported at the time. McGruder said in a statement the same day that the teen “was there with another student who may be a relative” and there was no indication he intended to harm anyone. He was taken into custody on a third-degree felony charge of unlawful carry of a weapon.

The district has not released any information on whether criminal charges have been filed or students have been suspended in any other case.

Superintendent Susan Kincannon told trustees during their meeting Thursday that she and her staff for several weeks have been looking into metal detectors used at other school districts, including Killeen ISD and Aldine ISD near Houston.

The Texas Education Agency's new chief of school safety and security has not provided much guidance on the subject, with local districts left to their discretion when it comes to metal detectors, Kincannon said. The TEA's school security interest largely focuses on external entrances to buildings, and Waco ISD has passed its last three state-mandated safety audits, she said.

Waco ISD administrators visited Killeen's Robert M. Shoemaker High School last week to see Killeen ISD's weapons detectors in action. The district uses detectors from Evolv Technology, which employ extremely low frequency radio waves to detect high-density masses. Artificial intelligence software then analyzes to see if a search is warranted for a possible weapon or prohibited item.

The device also can identify the general location of a questionable item to aid a further search and can process hundreds of students walking through in a matter of minutes without lengthy lines, Killeen ISD Police Chief Ralph Disher said.

The detectors have adjustable sensitivity with Killeen's devices largely used to check for weapons. Students had to be reminded about laptops, water bottles and band instruments, Disher said.

Each of Killeen's five high schools have two detectors, with another two at the district's career education center and two mobile units placed at middle schools on a rotating basis.

Disher said the district had looked into metal detectors a few years ago with no decisions made then. Last year, however, nine firearms were found on Killeen ISD campuses, accelerating the district's move to metal detectors, he said.

So far this year, the number of weapons found has been far lower, which Disher attributes in part to deterrence more so than discovery.

"It's been very beneficial for us. … It seems to be doing the job," he said.

Evolv spokesperson Elizabeth Yekhtikian did not provide the number of Texas school districts currently using its detection systems, but said more than 200 schools in 26 school districts across the United States use Evolv, as well as 70 hospitals, seven NFL stadiums, museums, performing arts centers and theme parks.

Evolv customers pay a monthly equipment and software license fee. While Kincannon told the board that state school security funding and leftover pandemic-relief funding could cover some of the district's increased security costs, some trustees and administrators said the continuing costs of metal detectors, whether in extra personnel or monthly licensing fees, would be an important consideration.

Kincannon said any detectors employed in the secondary schools would be moved to the district's new high school and middle schools when those buildings are finished.

The Waco ISD board roundly praised the readiness of community organizations, churches and businesses to provide clear backpacks and morale-boosting prizes for students. Communities in Schools, Family of Faith Worship Center and the Waco NAACP agreed to provide more than 2,000 backpacks, supplementing the 2,100 the district has, with another 2,500 on order. Other businesses have chipped in for other needs.

Davis said the quick offers of help show a community interested in the safety of its children.

"I think the community clearly has been at this point that we need more (safety) measures," he said.

Kincannon advised the board that there are no quick fixes.

"We'll go as quickly as we can, but it will take time," she said.