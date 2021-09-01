Waco ISD selects volunteer, former TV journalist to replace retiring trustee

Waco Independent School District trustees Tuesday night chose former KWTX-TV journalist Emily Iazzetti to fill the unexpired term of District 5 trustee Allen Sykes.
Sykes, the longest serving WISD trustee with 22 years in the position, announced his resignation in July, citing outside work and family commitments were making it difficult to devote the time he felt he needed to be an effective board member. Sykes' current three-year term was set to expire in May 2022 and Iazzetti will serve until then.
Trustees interviewed two of the five persons submitting letters of interest in the position, then voted 5-1 to approve Iazzetti as the newest trustee. She will be sworn in as the board's newest trustee at its Sept. 9 meeting.
District 1 trustee Jeremy Davis cast the dissenting vote, which he explained later was more against the selection procedure, which had the board choose Sykes' successor from those submitting letters of interest.
"Some of my reservations was in the process," he said, adding he felt both candidates interviewed Tuesday night were qualified for the position. "I do think that Emily is going to be a great board member."
Board president Angela Tekell praised Iazzetti's willingness to serve.
"Being a school board member is a volunteer position,” she said in the district press release announcing Iazzetti's selection. “It was inspiring to hear from people who want to give their time and their talents in service to our kids at this critical moment for Waco ISD. I am looking forward to the perspective that Iazzetti will bring to the board and know that she will be a voice for the families in our community.”
Iazzetti, 36, said her contact with Waco school teachers and administrators, both during her seven years with KWTX and as a mother of two Lake Air Montessori Magnet School students, impressed her with their dedication, leading her to consider serving on the board.
"I saw the passion and hard work that teachers and administrators were bringing to their job," she said. "I think pretty early on I wanted to be supporting that in a substantial way."
Iazetti she will work to provide Waco teachers and administration with what's needed to support their work and keep them in the district.
"I want to keep Waco ISD as a place they are glad and excited to work at," she said.
Many in the area know Iazzetti from her time at KWTX-TV, where she worked from 2007 to 2014. During that time, she anchored the station's morning and noon newscasts, later anchoring and producing KWTX's afternoon program "Moms Everyday."
That experience introduced her to many in area nonprofit organizations and schools who were dedicated and devoted to help young people and others, she said.
Iazzetti has personal involvement in Waco schools as well. She's served on the district's gifted and talented program advisory committee, led Lake Air Montessori's PTA, supported the Women's Empowerment Summits partnered by the district and the Junior League of Waco and helped plan the Waco ISD Education Foundation's annual fundraiser.
This spring, she served on the Community Advisory Committee that recommended creation of a $355 million bond issue designed to build four new schools. That issue will go before Waco voters in November.
Iazzetti also is an adjunct faculty member in Baylor University's Department of Journalism, Public Relations and New Media. She and her husband Matt, general manager of Baylor Bears Sports Properties, have two children, Paller, 8, and Ann, 5, both students at Lake Air Montessori School.