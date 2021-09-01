Waco ISD selects volunteer, former TV journalist to replace retiring trustee

Waco Independent School District trustees Tuesday night chose former KWTX-TV journalist Emily Iazzetti to fill the unexpired term of District 5 trustee Allen Sykes.

Sykes, the longest serving WISD trustee with 22 years in the position, announced his resignation in July, citing outside work and family commitments were making it difficult to devote the time he felt he needed to be an effective board member. Sykes' current three-year term was set to expire in May 2022 and Iazzetti will serve until then.

Trustees interviewed two of the five persons submitting letters of interest in the position, then voted 5-1 to approve Iazzetti as the newest trustee. She will be sworn in as the board's newest trustee at its Sept. 9 meeting.

District 1 trustee Jeremy Davis cast the dissenting vote, which he explained later was more against the selection procedure, which had the board choose Sykes' successor from those submitting letters of interest.

"Some of my reservations was in the process," he said, adding he felt both candidates interviewed Tuesday night were qualified for the position. "I do think that Emily is going to be a great board member."

Board president Angela Tekell praised Iazzetti's willingness to serve.