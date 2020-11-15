Waco ISD still seeking out more special education students, 3 years after state lifted cap

The Waco Independent School District is continuing to identify more students who are eligible for special education services, three years after the state lifted an arbitrary cap on the number of students who could qualify.

While Waco ISD’s overall enrollment has decreased slightly over the past three years, the percentage of students who are eligible for special education increased to 9.3% of all students as of last school year, according to Texas Education Agency data.

So far this school year, Waco ISD has identified about 10% of students who are eligible for special education, Executive Director for Special Education Charlotte Davis said.

That is well above the 8.5% cap that the TEA quietly implemented in 2004, when the agency began asking districts and charter schools with more than 8.5% of their students deemed eligible for special education to submit plans for reducing that number, the Houston Chronicle reported.

In 2016, a Houston Chronicle investigation revealed state officials developed a system that kept thousands of disabled students out of special education programs who otherwise would have qualified for services. The TEA lifted the arbitrary 8.5% cap 13 years later, after the Chronicle's investigation.