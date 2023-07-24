A group of Waco ISD students recently placed third at National History Day competition.

Tennyson Middle School seventh graders Katarina Telep, Emma Clark-Martinez and Finley Ritter presented “Is There a Doctor in the House: The Tale of Dr. Sara Josephine Baker and Typhoid Mary.

The trio conducted in-depth research of 100 sources and interviewed health professionals to help them learn about the ins and outs of late 19th century and early 20th century health, all of which assisted them in composing their 10-minute script on this year theme, "Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.” The presentation featured five characters, period-accurate costumes, props and multiple scenes.

After winning first place in the junior group performance division at the Texas History Day Competition in Austin in April, they advanced to the national competition held at the University of Maryland from June 11-15, where they competed against 75 teams from around the world, including Singapore, American Samoa and South Korea.

The team was coached by Jim Patton and Larry Carpenter.