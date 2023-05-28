Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Waco Independent School District's summer meal program is kicking off Tuesday, ready to serve thousands of meals every weekday to kids age 1-18 regardless of where they live or go to school.

This year, the district will offer meals in 21 schools and other community locations, and its food trucks will make regular stops to serve at another 10 spots. This is the first summer in three years that the Waco ISD Seamless Summer Option program will operate under its normal structure, without pandemic waivers that allowed drive-up options, for three meals plus a snack to be handed out and noncongregate options.

“In the first year of COVID, you could serve seven days a week,” Waco ISD food service director Clifford Reece said. “And then there were times where you could do an additional meal. The program itself on a normal basis, like this summer, is limited to two meals a day. So you can't offer breakfast, lunch, snack and dinner like we can during the regular school year. You have to combine it to two meals.”

While the serving options are more limited, the program has added a few new meal locations this year, including food truck stops at the parking areas for Antioch Waco, 505 N. 20th St. and St. Paul AME Church, 1203 Proctor Ave.

Reece said the program reaches out before each summer to new locations where it would like to send food trucks or set up a congregate area to pass out meals. He said the program tries to accumulate at least 20 kids eating at each site consistently in order to make it worthwhile.

“We're always looking at what we can do to, one, increase the number of locations so we can serve more kids need and then number two is to listen to the communities or areas that we're not aware of that we're not able to get to: Are there programs going on that we're not aware of that we can partner with?” Reece said. “So it's kind of a moving target all the time.”

Waco ISD in the past decade has expanded locations for its summer meal program in an impressive way, said John Puder, statewide child hunger manager at the Baylor University Collaborative on Hunger an Poverty. Pruder said he is impressed in seeing the sites where the district will be serving throughout the summer.

A majority of school districts in Texas that run similar summer meal programs only provide meals on campus for kids attending summer school, he said.

“Waco ISD has actually been very good about getting outside of Waco ISD campuses and going into the community and setting up summer meal sites that will run the entire summer,” Puder said. “They should be really proud of having done that because unlike other communities, unfortunately, Waco does not have nonprofits that are filling that void. And without that, those kids will go hungry. So Waco ISD should be commended for their work in doing that.”

Summer meal programs go a long way in ensuring kids get the nutrition the need when school is not going on. Reece said often, kids do not consume complete meals or might consume food that is not nutritionally valuable to them.

He said when the opportunity to serve summer meals became available in 1994, it was natural for Waco ISD to start its program.

In addition to the direct benefits summer meals have for kids, they also make a difference for families, Pruder said.

“The food budgets go up dramatically in the summer for families, because kids who are getting that breakfast, lunch and sometimes after-school meal, now the families are having to provide those meals out of pocket," he said. "And it's usually not built into budgets, particularly in families that are struggling with low income or have other challenges.”

Between its 21 congregate locations and 10 food truck route stops, Waco ISD's program can serve between 3,000 and 4,000 breakfasts and 4,000 to 6,000 lunches depending on the day. Reece said later on in the summer when summer school ends, numbers tend to decline a bit.

Puder said summer meal programs face three main challenges: community awareness of the meal availability, transportation for kids in need of meals and a drop in participation after summer school ends.

“First of all, I would like to say that they've done a lot,” Puder said. “But as usual, I'm going to ask them to do more. There are tools available, and (the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty is) happy to help them use these tools to help identify where the gaps exist, and make sure we're doing things to address the gaps.

“It'd be nice if some nonprofit in the greater Waco community would step up and become a community partner and help fill those gaps. And that would make a lot of difference in the lives of these kids.”

Reece said it always “disappoints and shocks” him to hear how many people do not know about the summer meals program, but he hopes to double the number of meals served last summer by spreading the word.

The program provides meals to kids ages 1-18 for free regardless of where they live or go to school. No paperwork is required to receive a meal, but the child must be present at the location to get the meal. All sites will be closed July 4, and some sites will be closed July 19 in observance of Juneteenth. For more information, go to wacoisd.org/summermeals.