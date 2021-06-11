Waco ISD summer school to start with hopes of catchup after pandemic

Nearly 2,000 Waco Independent School District students will see a long school year affected by COVID-19 followed by more school, as summer school starts next week at all the district’s campuses.

For some, it is a chance to catch up academically after falling behind because of transitions to online classes or disruptions caused by COVID-19 absences, quarantine or temporary school closures.

District officials had hoped to enroll more students who had not failed their classes yet could use the extra time on studies, but found a lack of willing teachers limited student enrollment.

“Staffing was a little more difficult this summer,” Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Deena Cornblum said. “We had a late school year, and (teachers) are tired. We had fewer applications than usual.”

Though summer school teachers often stay on the campus where they taught during the school year, some may be asked to go to other campuses where staffing is shorthanded.

Summer school for high school students is largely geared to credit recovery: retaking specific classes that students had failed and need for graduation. Summer school for elementary students aims at strengthening basic skills, especially reading, to bring them to grade level.