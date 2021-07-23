Waco ISD leader backs full $376 million bond for new and renovated schools

Waco Independent School District Superintendent Susan Kincannon next month will ask the school board to call a November bond election for $376 million to replace four schools including Waco High School and to renovate one school.
During a Waco ISD board meeting Thursday, Kincannon signaled her support of the full slate of capital projects recommended by a committee it appointed. The board will decide how the package will be presented to voters when it votes Aug. 12 to call the election.
The board Thursday also studied the latest Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness test results and approved a new pay schedule for teachers, administrators and paraprofessionals that increases the average salary in 2021-22 by about 3%, with higher stipends for some.
In a discussion of the bond election, trustees got a breakdown from Sheryl Davis, assistant superintendent for finance and operations, of how various ballot scenarios would affect taxpayers. The scenarios, based on a typical taxpayer's home value of $117,449, are as follows:
- Building a new Waco High School for $156.9 million would require no tax rate increase, because of the retirement of prior bonds.
- Rebuilding the high school and Carver and Tennyson Middle Schools would cost $311.8 million, raising the tax rate by 8.24 cents per $100, $8.07 per month for the average homeowner.
- Rebuilding Waco High School and one middle school at an estimated cost of $234.3 million would increase the tax rate by 3.77 cents per $100 and the typical homeowner's tax bill by $3.69 per month.
- Building the new high school, two new middle schools and a new Kendrick Elementary School, with renovations to South Waco Elementary School, would cost $376 million. That would increase the tax rate by 12.13 cents per $100 and raise the typical homeowner's bill by $11.88 per month.
- Building the four schools and renovating South Waco on a different schedule would cost $372.9 million, requiring a tax rate increase of 11.9 cents per $100, costing the typical taxpayer $11.65 per month.
The tax rate estimates were based on a preliminary taxable assessed valuation for the district a little over $6.9 billion. Davis said the certified figures arrived this week and were slightly higher, but would not appreciably change the estimates.
After Kincannon told the board she would recommend the full $376 million plan, trustee Jeremy Davis asked if that was only option the board could consider at the Aug. 12 meeting. The superintendent replied that the board is free to amend the proposal.
In other action Thursday, the board:
- Approved a salary schedule with an extra $1,600 minimum increase for employees paid on the teacher pay schedule. That translates into 3% of the midpoint for continuing teachers, with a 3% increase for administrators, professionals, paraprofessionals and auxiliary employees. The schedule increases some salaries to bring them closer to equity or market values.
Trustees also boosted the starting teacher salary from $49,100 to $50,520 and increased stipends given to teachers with additional responsibilities in athletics, performing arts, academics and teacher leadership.
The board also raised the district's contribution to employee health insurance from $404.26 to $428 monthly effective Jan. 2022
The new salary schedule, which will be implemented in the district's 2021-22 budget, will cost an estimated $3.7 million more with an additional $504,236 for stipends and $549,000 for the health benefits increase.
- Heard a report on student performance on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness tests.
Denise Bell, director of accountability systems and data analysis, detailed widespread drops across grade levels, particularly in mathematics. Bell noted the tests, which the Texas Education Agency said would not be used in district evaluations this year, happened during a year of COVID-19 disruptions with a sizable number of students working online.
Due to multiple factors affecting student performance and testing this year, the district will not rely on STAAR scores for guidance in curriculum, but will use a different set of academic measurement and testing this fall to diagnose academic areas to strengthen, she said. Trustee Davis asked if the district had plans for how to handle COVID-19 cases or contacts, which caused class quarantines and school shutdowns last year.
Kincannon said the state had released no guidelines for the fall, but would not allow school closings as before. "We're acting as if all systems are go," she said.
- Recognized Lisa Saxenian as the new Waco High School principal and Josie Gutierrez as the district's new deputy superintendent. Saxenian has been at the school 21 years, previously serving as its dean of academies. Gutierrez was the district's assistant superintendent for human resources. The salary for the new position of deputy superintendent is $162,500.
- Unanimously approved Kincannon's salary at $262,676, representing a 3% increase.