Waco ISD leader backs full $376 million bond for new and renovated schools

Waco Independent School District Superintendent Susan Kincannon next month will ask the school board to call a November bond election for $376 million to replace four schools including Waco High School and to renovate one school.

During a Waco ISD board meeting Thursday, Kincannon signaled her support of the full slate of capital projects recommended by a committee it appointed. The board will decide how the package will be presented to voters when it votes Aug. 12 to call the election.

The board Thursday also studied the latest Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness test results and approved a new pay schedule for teachers, administrators and paraprofessionals that increases the average salary in 2021-22 by about 3%, with higher stipends for some.

In a discussion of the bond election, trustees got a breakdown from Sheryl Davis, assistant superintendent for finance and operations, of how various ballot scenarios would affect taxpayers. The scenarios, based on a typical taxpayer's home value of $117,449, are as follows: