Discussions on Waco teacher support and school safety dominated a candidate forum Monday on the May 6 local school and city races.

Nine candidates in the Waco city, Waco Independent School District and McLennan Community College races shared their qualifications and reasons for running at the Lester Gibson Leadership forum held at the Bledsoe-Miller Community Center. Early voting in the election begins April 24.

Though the forum featured two city council candidates and three in the MCC trustee elections, audience questions dealt largely with Waco ISD concerns, primarily on teacher hiring and retention, student and teacher mental health and campus safety.

Waco ISD candidates at the forum included at-large Place 7 Trustee Angelo Ochoa and his opponent Peaches Henry, an MCC professor and president of the Waco NAACP. Waco ISD District 5 candidates Ashley Stone and Jim Patton also appeared, while candidate Abigail Ramirez was absent.

The Waco ISD candidates, three of whom were former or active classroom teachers, agreed teachers were a key to the district’s success and pledged their attention to salaries, working conditions and other support.

“If we take care of the educators, they’ll take care of the district,” Stone said.

Ochoa, the lone incumbent up for re-election, pointed to board action in raising salaries, approving hiring bonuses for certified teachers and implementing measures to improve retention. He said that while progress can be slow to achieve, “our numbers are trending in the right direction.”

Some at the event Monday pointed teacher needs beyond money: mental health resources, mentoring for young teachers and support beyond the first year in the classroom.

The Rev. Rod L. Ewell Sr, an audience member, raised one of the more contentious issues discussed at Waco ISD board meetings last year, the safety of the designs for the new Waco High, Carver Middle and Tennyson Middle Schools presently under construction.

Those designs included glass wall panels for interior classrooms that some trustees questioned in light of the school shooting in Uvalde on May 24, 2022 and others afterwards. Trustees voted twice last year not to revisit the previously approved plans, despite criticism voiced by teachers and community leaders at board meetings that the glass would leave students and teachers vulnerable to an in-school shooter.

“What would you do about these beautiful schools with glass walls?” Ewell asked the candidates.

Ochoa said the new schools were being built with safety in mind, but other issues needed addressing as well, such as students’ easy access to guns. Henry called for a return of behavioral health specialists to campuses to deal with concerns underlying student violence.

“We need to ask why are the children bringing these guns to school and why are they unable to regulate their emotions?” she said.

Patton and Henry felt the district could do more to tap community and parental resources for student support. Stone said parents needed better guidance for how to secure what’s best for their children from the district. Responding to a question about how to keep politics out of the classroom, she replied that trustees should listen to parents and not politicians.

The forum also included brief candidate statements from city of Waco candidates: Waco District 2 Councilperson Alice Rodriguez and District 4 candidate Darius Ewing.

Also participating were MCC District 1 Trustee Jonathan Hill and challenger Arash Abnoussi; and MCC District 3 candidate Ilda Sabido.

Not at the forum were Waco District 2 candidate Tiffany Vidaña and District 4 candidates Don Gray and Anthony Johnson; and MCC District 3 candidate James SoRelle.

The forum’s sole non-WISD question came from East Waco resident Epharm Herring, who wondered why Elm Avenue street improvements were still not finished and why its street design seems to hamper access for large vehicles.

Rodriguez said the city had a schedule to fix every street, but the council had not made a decision on a street maintenance fee floated at a recent council work session. Ewing encouraged citizen input at council and board meetings as necessary input to city planners and leaders.

Rodriguez highlighted her lengthy council experience and her family’s roots in Waco among her qualifications for re-election.

Ewing, who served briefly as an appointee to the District 4 seat in 2020 before losing to Kelly Palmer in an election for the seat, said he’d spent the two years since then involved in community organizations such as Keep Waco Beautiful, the Waco Downtown Farmers Market and the United Way. He said he would focus on prioritizing jobs skills training, revamping public transportation and increasing housing stock if elected.

MCC candidates Hill and Abnoussi pointed to the role that MCC had played in their personal education and career successes, with both intending to maintain it as an affordable college and career training option. Sabido said her youth and community involvement would bring a different perspective to board discussions on the college.

The forum began with candidates briefly stating their qualifications and reasons for running. Stone, owner of Footprintz Dance Company, cited her parental involvement and two children in Waco ISD schools.

Patton, a retired educator, touted more than 20 years as a Waco ISD teacher and principal, followed by extensive volunteer work and tutoring within the district. Ochoa noted he was a former teacher, and is now married to a current teacher and father to four current Waco ISD students. Henry recounted her more than 30 years as a high school teacher and collegiate professor.

McLennan County Commissioner Patricia Miller presided over the forum. The audience included several elected officials, including Waco District 1 trustee Jeremy Davis, Waco Councilperson Andrea Barefield, Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace James Lee and Lacy-Lakeview Police Chief Jeron Barnett.