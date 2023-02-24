Waco Independent School District efforts to boost teacher salaries got a shot in the arm this spring with 59 teachers winning state Teacher Incentive Allotment designations for the first time.

The recognized elementary and middle school teachers joined those designated last year for a total of 99 teachers qualifying for the state salary incentives, which will mean $1.1 million in state incentive funding for the district in August.

Deputy Superintendent Josie Hernandez-Gutierrez said 791 Waco ISD teachers were eligible for consideration under the inventive program the Legislature established in 2019, meaning roughly one in eight Waco ISD teachers have qualified for the state bonuses.

Superintendent Susan Kincannon told trustees at their Thursday night meeting about this year's designees. She said the number of qualifying teachers has doubled in the program's first two years.

"This is huge," Kincannon said.

Trustees then added more financial incentives to attract teachers and support personnel to the Waco district, approving a $5,000 signing bonus for certified teachers, counselors, librarians and library media specialists and police officers who agree to stay two years with the district. A $2,500 signing bonus also was approved for nurses.

The base starting pay for Waco ISD teachers this school year is $51,475.

Kincannon said the bonus is for new hires already certified in their positions, not those whose certification is pending. Trustees Jonathan Grant and Jeremy Davis also asked if those who take the bonuses but do not stay two years could be required to pay back a portion of the bonus. Kincannon said that could be specified in their contracts.

The state incentive program has three levels: Recognized, Exemplary and Master, each with a different set of criteria for achievement. The different levels translate into annual bonuses that differ slightly by district but average $3,000 to $32,000. Designations last for five years, and teachers can get redesignated after five years, Hernandez-Gutierrez said.

Districts design their systems of evaluation for the program and submit a full year of teacher performance data for the state to evaluate and approve. The Waco ISD plan is in its second year of teacher participation. In the Waco ISD system, 40% of a teacher's score is determined by teacher evaluations, 50% from their students' academic growth and 10% by teacher leadership, Hernandez-Gutierrez said.

This year, 38 Waco ISD teachers earned recognized status, 22 exemplary and four master. Those numbers includes five teachers moving up a level this year.

In Transformation Waco, the charter district in Waco ISD, 11 teachers qualified for the bonuses. Four were designated master teachers, four exemplary and three recognized. Transformation Waco spokesperson Josh Wucher said the master teachers will earn more than $30,000 extra, the exemplary teachers $12,000 to $17,000 extra and designated more than $7,500.

Hernandez-Gutierrez said the district had phased in its implementation of the Teacher Incentive Allotment program, starting with elementary schools, then expanding to secondary schools. Teachers winning designations this year represent 11 elementary schools and two secondary schools.

"We want to designate as many teachers as we can," she said. "That's the goal, to increase the number of excellent teachers."

Ultimately, teachers could earn a six-figure salary with the program's bonuses, and several already have topped $90,000, she said.