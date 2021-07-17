Waco ISD teachers to get bonuses up to $10K; custodians, cafeteria workers to get up to $1K

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Veteran and new teachers starting in August qualify for a $10,000 bonus paid out in three installments, starting in December 2022 and ending September 2024, when the federal grant ends. Teachers who start in August 2022 would get $5,000 divided over two installments while those beginning in August 2023 would receive a one-time payment of $2,500 in September 2024. The district expects $8.1 million in bonuses to go to teaches.

Custodians and cafeteria workers would receive retention bonuses based on years served with Waco ISD, also paid out over several years. Those who have worked for 10 years or more will receive $1,000, divided in three payments beginning in December 2022. Those who have worked for 5 to 9 years will get $750, and those with the district fewer than five years will get $500. Anyone hired after August will not be eligible for the businesses. The district expects $500,500 in bonuses to go to custodians and cafeteria workers.

School administrators across the state fear an upcoming teacher shortage this year after the stress of a COVID-19-altered school year caused thousands to retire or leave the profession. Gutierrez said the district should have a better sense of teacher hiring needs by the month's end, but she is cautiously optimistic that critical positions would be staffed by the start of school in August.