Kendrick Elementary School students and teachers will find themselves at a different campus for the 2024-25 school year while their new school is built, in a change from the original plan that had the school continuing its regular operations during the construction period.

Administrators told Waco Independent School District trustees at their Thursday night meeting that the loss of parking for teachers and staff and the loss of a playing field for students, plus other anticipated disruptions due to construction, led them to a decision to move Kendrick students and teachers to a different campus, possibly Indian Spring Middle School. Students now going to class at Indian Spring are set to move into a new G.W. Carver Middle School facility to start next school year.

The new Kendrick and Carver facilities, along with a new Waco High School, new Tennyson Middle School and an expansion and renovation of South Waco Elementary School, are part of a $355 million bond package voters approved in 2021. All of the new schools are being built on their current campuses.

Superintendent Susan Kincannon said Kendrick Principal Isabel Lozano suggested the move to a different location during construction. Lozano told the board the district had relocated school operations during construction of new schools in the past, such as at Bell's Hill Elementary School, Cesar Chavez Middle School and University High School.

She said her teachers and staff agree the disruption of a temporary relocation is favorable to the sticking around with much of the Kendrick campus turned into a construction zone.

"If you're happy with it, we're happy," Trustee Angelo Ochoa said to Lozano.

Planning for the move is underway, but administrators are considering Indian School Middle School, whose building will be vacated after the new Carver Middle School opens this fall, as the temporary campus for Kendrick. Undetermined at this time is whether the Kendrick move would need to start midway in the 2023-24 school year to accommodate construction site preparation.

Board President Stephanie Korteweg said Friday that the middle school campus would offer sufficient space to handle the elementary school's more than 450 students, teachers and staff.

The change will not affect the construction timeline, and administrators anticipate the new school will be ready for students by the 2025-26 school year.

Kincannon was out of the office Friday and unavailable for comment, Waco ISD spokesperson Alice Jauregui said. She said administrators are working on the details of how the relocation would work, such as student transportation, with more information expected to be presented at a board meeting next month.

Kendrick will be the last of the four new bond-funded schools to be built. Construction is already in progress at the others.

Kendrick is about 5 miles from Indian Spring Middle School. Construction of Waco ISD's current Dean Highland and Bell's Hill elementary schools in 2010-11 saw similar moves of students to campuses more than 4 miles away, with both relocated to the former Doris Miller Elementary School during that time.

Trustees on Thursday also picked Built Wright Construction to oversee the $29 million Kendrick rebuild and Mazanec Construction to oversee the $21 million South Waco renovation. The district hired both firms in construction-manager-at-risk contracts.

Kincannon's contract

In other action at Thursday's board meeting, trustees renewed Kincannon's superintendent contract. The board voted 5-2 to extend Kincannon's contract for a year, with a 3% pay increase not included last year. Ochoa, Korteweg, Emily Iazzetti, Jose Vidaña and Jonathan Grant voted for the extension. Keith Guillory and Jeremy Davis voted against it.

The contract renewal includes goals in literacy, including increased parental involvement and targeting third grade reading levels; school safety and student behavior; employee retention and satisfaction, including working conditions, compensation and leadership development; and a five-year budget forecast. Kincannon's current base pay is $262,675.75.

After the vote, Korteweg said Kincannon has done well in her efforts to increase teacher salaries as well as her work in realizing the $355 million school construction project. She said Kincannon has set the tone in which those achievements could be accomplished.

"These little things matter," Korteweg said.