Waco ISD to offer free summer camps

Waco Independent School District students and their parents have several free options for summer camps and workshops with the district collaborating with local organizations for more than 15 offerings.

The full- and half-day camps will provide activities and instruction in art, computer coding, community involvement, theater, robotics, cooking, sustainable agriculture and more. Registration is open until May 18, although some classes may reach capacity soon. Parents and students can register at wacoisd.org/summerenrichment or by calling 254-261-5631. Registration requires a student's ID number and home address. Students are limited to participating in two camps.

In most cases, parents and students will have to provide transportation to the camps or workshops, although transportation will be provided for the World Hunger Relief Inc. and Waco Civic Theatre camps. Transportation options may be added later to other offerings. That information will be provided at registration. Waco ISD students also can ride Waco Transit buses with a $30 student summer pass and a student ID.

The summer programs are funded through approximately $150,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funds. The federal funding also will support Waco ISD field trips in the 2022-23 school year and summer camps in 2023. Transformation Waco schools also will offer summer enrichment programs at the schools.

Waco ISD elementary and middle school summer programs include:

World Hunger Farm summer camp, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 6-10, June 13-17 and June 20-24, World Hunger Farm, 356 Spring Lake Road

summer camp, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 6-10, June 13-17 and June 20-24, World Hunger Farm, 356 Spring Lake Road iEngage summer civics camp, Aug. 1-5, Baylor University, grades 5-9

summer civics camp, Aug. 1-5, Baylor University, grades 5-9 iCode summer computer coding camp, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 25-29, University High School, grades 1-5

summer computer coding camp, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 25-29, University High School, grades 1-5 Baylor University for Young People , 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 6-10, June 12-17, Baylor University, grades 4-12

, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 6-10, June 12-17, Baylor University, grades 4-12 Camp Invention , June 27-30, location to be determined, Gifted and Talented students have enrollment priority

, June 27-30, location to be determined, Gifted and Talented students have enrollment priority Art Center Waco , 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 11-15 and July 18-22, Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St., grades 1-6

, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 11-15 and July 18-22, Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St., grades 1-6 Waco Civic Theatre , 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 13-17 with transportation from Tennyson Middle School and June 20-24 with transportation from Cesar Chavez Middle School, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive, grades 5-8

, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 13-17 with transportation from Tennyson Middle School and June 20-24 with transportation from Cesar Chavez Middle School, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive, grades 5-8 YMCA of Central Texas , full day beginning July 11 but dates undetermined, Dean Highland Elementary School, 1800 N. 33rd St., kindergarten-grade 5

, full day beginning July 11 but dates undetermined, Dean Highland Elementary School, 1800 N. 33rd St., kindergarten-grade 5 Girl Scouts of Central Texas, 1:45-2:45 p.m. June 6-9 at Lake Air Montessori School, 4601 Cobbs Drive; June 13-16 at Bell's Hill Elementary School, 2100 Ross Ave.; and June 20-23 at Parkdale Elementary School, 6400 Edmond Ave, kindergarten-grade 5.

Secondary school summer programs include:

LEGO Robotics , 9 a.m.-1 p.m. June 13-17, Greater Waco Manufacturing Academy, 24201 J.J. Flewellen Road, grades 6-8

, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. June 13-17, Greater Waco Manufacturing Academy, 24201 J.J. Flewellen Road, grades 6-8 Maker Camp , June 20-24, Greater Waco Manufacturing Academy, 24201 J.J. Flewellen Road, grades 6-8

, June 20-24, Greater Waco Manufacturing Academy, 24201 J.J. Flewellen Road, grades 6-8 iCode computer coding workshop, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 1-5, University High School, grades 6-8

computer coding workshop, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 1-5, University High School, grades 6-8 Universidad para Jòvenes , 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 6-10 and June 12-17, Baylor University, bilingual or ESL students in grades 6-12

, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 6-10 and June 12-17, Baylor University, bilingual or ESL students in grades 6-12 Culinary camp , dessert, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 11-15, University High School, grades 7-8

, dessert, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 11-15, University High School, grades 7-8 Culinary camp , main course, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 18-22, University High School, grades 7-8

, main course, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 18-22, University High School, grades 7-8 Art Center Waco , 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 25-29, Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St., grades 6-12

, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 25-29, Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St., grades 6-12 Girl Scouts of Central Texas, 2-3 p.m. June 6-9, Tennyson Middle School, 6100 Tennyson Drive, grades 6-8.

