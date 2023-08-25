Rising construction costs and inflation have added $18.7 million to the projected costs of Kendrick and South Waco elementary schools, leading Waco Independent School District trustees to amend their construction budgets.

A new Kendrick and renovated South Waco Elementary are the final two schools covered by a $355 million construction bond approved by voters in 2021.

Nearly two years after the bond package passed, budgets for the remaining schools are affected by ballooning construction costs, inflation, addition of space for the Inspiracion and PTech Future Educators Academy and competition from other area building projects.

Kendrick’s budget increased from $35.4 million to $47.4 million, while South Waco Elementary’s budget rose from $23.7 million to $30.4 million, Waco ISD Chief of Facilities and Operations Gloria Barrera told the school board Thursday.

Both projects had contingency funds built in to their budgets to accommodate price increases. But Barrera said construction costs that skyrocketed due to supply chain disruptions during the pandemic never fully returned to normal, and inflation has continued.

“It’s been a very challenging few years,” Barrera told trustees. “There were cost escalations that back in 2020-21 we couldn’t predict.”

Doug Dawson, an architect with Austin-based O’Connell Robertson, said the floor plans for both schools had not changed since presented to the board last month, but construction timelines had been reworked and smaller changes made with cost savings in mind. He told the board that the increased construction budgets should handle any additional cost increases.

Barrera said the increase in construction costs could be covered by funds from savings in the Waco High School and Carver Middle School projects, money from the G.W. Carver Middle School fire insurance settlement and about $11 million in bond interest earnings.

The latest plans include new gyms for both schools. At South Waco Elementary, a $1.3 million kitchen renovation and $2 million air conditioning system replacement are now considered options pending funding considerations, Barerra said.

Superintendent Susan Kincannon said the district would work to keep costs down without sacrificing what the new construction was intended to provide for students.

“Our goal is to do all of it,” she said, adding that bids may come in lower than expected.

Trustee Jonathan Grant asked if the recently vacated Indian Spring Middle School campus would have to be retrofitted before Kendrick Elementary students move in at the beginning of 2024 while their new school is being built.

Kincannon said she and planners would walk through the building next week to see what changes were needed. Outside issues such as downsizing toilet facilities for young students, she did not see major construction or renovation needed.

Board members unanimously voted to approve the higher construction budgets for both schools.

In other action Thursday, trustees:

Approved a $161.7 million general budget for the 2023-24 school year, setting a tax rate of $1.029 per $100 in valuation to fund it. The approved rate is more than 20 cents per $100 lower than last year’s rate. Given a $100,000 homestead exemption pending voter approval in November, the owner of a house valued at $96,185 could see a tax cut of $653.20.

Authorized Kincannon and the district to join a suit by other Texas public school districts against the Texas Education Agency, charging that the state agency’s action to revamp the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness test and change school accountability standards in the same year would “negatively impact” those districts.

Trustees expressed irritation and some anger that Waco ISD’s higher scores on many STAAR categories wouldn’t be recognized due to new changes in STAAR standards and ratings. Some blamed the timing of the changes, with the new accountability scores released next month before an anticipated October special legislative session on education vouchers, on politics.

Applied for a Good Cause exemption to the school security requirements of the new House Bill 3, which, among other things, requires school districts to staff an armed person at every campus.

The district is seeking to hire off-duty police officers as independent contractors to fill armed security vacancies. But it has found that high costs and competition for certified police officers make it difficult to meet the state requirements . As part of the exemption, the district must provide documentation of compliance with House Bill 3 or an alternative standard if requested by the state.

Trustee Angelo Ochoa pointed out that the state’s provision of $15,000 per campus for security would only cover 30 days of costs for the district, with the cost of a security officer running about $400 per day.