Waco ISD to use federal COVID-19 aid for literacy specialists, academic intervention, mental health

Waco Independent School District will spend $33.3 million in federal COVID-19 recovery funding primarily on improving students’ literacy and building in support for their mental health, district officials said.
Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon presented the plan for the allocated money during a board meeting Thursday. Another $16.6 million in federal COIVD-19 aid is expected to be allocated to the district at a later date. The funding comes with the stipulation that the district spend a minimum of almost $10 million addressing learning loss related to the pandemic's academic disruptions. The plan, built with input principals and staff members provided to administrators, includes almost $14.6 million addressing learning loss.
“We need interventions for our kids,” Kincannon said.
The plan presented Thursday lists $7.8 million for academic interventions; $3.8 million for social emotional learning and mental health resources; $3.7 million for technology hardware; $3.5 million for library books, library furniture and other library support; $3 million for heating, ventilation and air-conditioning work; $2.8 million for indirect costs; $1.8 million for special education support; $1.1 million for curriculum development; $600,000 for family engagement; and $200,000 for ongoing COIVD-19 safety measures.
The money will allow the district to boost the number of academic intervention specialists stationed in each elementary school from two to three.
“That’s going to support the literacy plan that we’ve been working on and add to the interventionists we’ve already designated for next year,” Kincannon said.
The district will also hire teachers who will attend special yearlong training at Texas Woman’s University to help students recover their literacy skills. Kincannon said the district has already posted listings for a new elementary school position, called the Reading Recovery Leader. The teachers will join the staff of the three schools that had the lowest accountability ratings for 2019, South Waco, Mountainview and Dean Highland elementary schools.
“They will be dividing the elementary campuses among them and supporting teachers in learning the reading recovery process,” Kincannon said. “But we need to build them up first.”
In addition to specifically academic measures, learning to regulate emotions is key for students, Kincannon said. The relief funding will be used to add additional counselors at Cedar Ridge, Crestview, Kendrick, South Waco, Cesar Chavez and Tennyson for the next three years, something a previous district evaluation pointed out the schools need.
Two social emotional learning coordinators will work with counselors to develop social and emotional learning strategies. Kincannon said she anticipates mental health and behavior management will be especially important for students now.
“We understand our students have needs in this area,” she said. “The last year and a half has been hard on all of us, especially on our kids, and we know we have kids who haven’t been in school.”
The $3.5 million going to libraries will help them catch up with the times.
“We have school libraries that have outdated book collections,” Kincannon said. “We're going to invest a million-and-a-half dollars in new books for kids, then we're going to invest in furnishings of those libraries, so that they are, you know, modernized, and we can provide a really great environment for learning inside of those library."
The district allocated money to high schools, middle schools and elementary schools for more after-school tutorials, instructional materials, family engagement efforts, transportation to tutorials for students and attendance-based activities. At the high school level, there will be additional funding for night school.