Waco ISD to use federal COVID-19 aid for literacy specialists, academic intervention, mental health

“That’s going to support the literacy plan that we’ve been working on and add to the interventionists we’ve already designated for next year,” Kincannon said.

The district will also hire teachers who will attend special yearlong training at Texas Woman’s University to help students recover their literacy skills. Kincannon said the district has already posted listings for a new elementary school position, called the Reading Recovery Leader. The teachers will join the staff of the three schools that had the lowest accountability ratings for 2019, South Waco, Mountainview and Dean Highland elementary schools.

“They will be dividing the elementary campuses among them and supporting teachers in learning the reading recovery process,” Kincannon said. “But we need to build them up first.”

In addition to specifically academic measures, learning to regulate emotions is key for students, Kincannon said. The relief funding will be used to add additional counselors at Cedar Ridge, Crestview, Kendrick, South Waco, Cesar Chavez and Tennyson for the next three years, something a previous district evaluation pointed out the schools need.