Waco ISD trustee Cary DuPuy resigns from board after 10 years

Longtime Waco Independent School District at-large trustee Cary DuPuy announced his immediate resignation Thursday, making him the second trustee to step down from the board this year.

DuPuy, 57, told fellow trustees he had planned to leave the board in early summer after the graduation of his third child from Waco High School, but the election of new board members in the spring and the July retirement of trustee Allen Sykes led him to delay that decision.

He leaves with two years remaining in his fourth term on the board. Board president Angela Sykes said the board would decide at its Dec. 16 meeting how to proceed with the empty seat.

Board members can leave the seat vacant until the spring board elections and allow voters to decide the at-large seat or choose someone to serve the unexpired term. In August, trustees picked Emily Iazzetti to fill Sykes' District 5 seat until the May election.

DuPuy, owner of DuPuy Oxygen & Supply Co., thanked colleagues, district administrators and teachers with whom he'd worked during his 10 years as trustee.

"I'd like to express my sincere thanks for the folks who work in the district and who do difficult work in difficult circumstances with flair and style," he said.