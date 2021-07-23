Waco ISD trustee on board 22 years stepping down with months left on term

Waco Independent School District Trustee Allen Sykes, the board's longest-serving member with 22 years as trustee, is stepping down from the District 5 seat he has held since 1999.

He has less than a year left on his term.

Sykes announced his resignation at the close of the board's Thursday night meeting. He said "obligations outside of the board" were making it difficult to devote the time and attention to board duties he felt he had promised voters. Sykes' term ends in May, but he said he will step down as soon as a replacement can be sworn in. He said he made the decision with "a great deal of hesitation and thought."

The board will discuss the process of filling his seat during its Aug. 12 meeting.

In his resignation remarks, Sykes, a senior vice president at Extraco Banks, said he supports the district, superintendent Susan Kincannon and her staff as well as a proposal the board is considering for a $376 million bond election for school construction.

