Waco ISD trustees approve proposed Carver design

Waco Independent School District trustees got their first look at a possible new G.W. Carver Middle School at their Oct. 28 board meeting, six days before voters go to the polls to decide the $355 million bond issue that includes the new school.
The design proposal and discussion came during a five-hour board meeting, much of which concerned school safety, student behavior and an increase in fights on some campuses.
The new Carver Middle School, one of four schools whose construction the bond issue would finance, would replace the original middle school heavily damaged in a July 27 fire that destroyed the center of Carver's main building and damaged adjoining classroom wings. The damage led the WISD board to accelerate construction of a new facility in the bond package.
The schematic design presented by Austin architectural firm O'Connell Robertson at the board meeting imagines a unified, larger building with two wings. The classroom wing, fronting J.J. Flewellen Drive, would be two stories tall while the second wing would contain athletic facilities and fine arts space, including competition and auxiliary gymnasiums. An eight-lane competition track would occupy the back of the 14 acre campus in roughly the same location as the school's existing track.
O'Connell Robertson associate Doug Dawson walked the WISD board through the proposed design, which places a cafeteria, stage and library in the building's center. The school's main entrance would face Flewellen Drive with a bus loop running behind the building.
Senior associate Casey Nicholson told the board Carver is being designed with an eye to equity with the district's other middle schools, Cesar Chavez and Tennyson. District 1 trustee Jeremy Davis asked if representatives from Indian Spring Middle School, set for closure on the opening of a new Carver, were on the design committees and at-large trustee Keith Guillory wondered if students were being included in design discussions. Nicholson said the committees did have Indian Spring representation and students would be involved later as plans progress.
The discussion of the Carver plans followed Davis' comments earlier in the board meeting that WISD chief of staff Kyle DeBeer had told him one option to replacing Carver was to use the insurance settlement, under negotiation but estimated at approximately $16 to $17 million, and money from the district's general fund to rebuild the original school at a lower cost.
That prompted board president Angela Tekell to comment that the board had not been presented that as an option and asked O'Connell Robertson architect Jarrod Sterzinger to speak to the issue.
Sterzinger told trustees that the preliminary insurance settlement covered only the replacement value of the parts of Carver that were destroyed or damaged, roughly a third of the school complex. The original campus covers 112,000 square feet with capacity for 900 students, compared to the proposed new building, whose 184,000 square feet could hold 1,060 students, Sterzinger said.
He noted that state classroom size requirements had changed since the original Carver was built in the 1950s and classrooms in any new construction would need to be larger. Building a replacement school of the same size could cost approximately $45 million, he estimated.
DeBeer acknowledged after the meeting that he been discussing the preliminary insurance settlement proposed by the Texas Association of School Boards Risk Management Fund with Davis and had mentioned that the district's unassigned general fund balance, roughly $38 million, could be used if the gap between the settlement and proposed cost were small enough.
Trustees voted unanimously, with trustee Cary DuPuy absent from Thursday's meeting, to approve the schematic designs and later approved the hiring of CORE Construction, whose Texas operations are headquartered in Frisco, as the project's construction manager. Davis and Guillory urged a CORE representative to make an effort to hire local and minority subcontractors for the Carver project.
The proposed $55 million school is part of a $355 million bond issue put before WISD voters on Tuesday. That bond package, intended to upgrade several of the district's aging facilities, includes a new Waco High School, Carver and Tennyson Middle Schools and Kendrick Elementary School. If approved, construction of a new Carver could begin next year with an opening projected for fall 2023.
Student behavior
Much of the five-and-a-half-hour meeting Oct. 28 concerned an increase this year in student behavior problems, particularly fighting at Waco High School. Remarks from five community leaders, teachers, social workers and parents included questions about student and teacher safety, the district's use of security guards and police and praise for counselors and teachers.
The board began the public part of its meeting 90 minutes after a closed session for what the agenda described as consultation with the district's attorney and discussion of security devices or security audits. The lengthy closed meeting drew criticism from two speakers addressing the board on school safety, who noted the long delay before public comments was an imposition on public participants, particularly those having to arrange child care to attend.
Rachelle Warren, assistant superintendent for student services and support, and Suzanne Hamilton, executive director for student services, provided some detail on the district's number of student conduct infractions for the first six weeks of school. On the elementary school level, 12 of 132 violations were for fighting; on the middle school, 45 of 315; and high school, 26 of 371. More serious incidents included two assaults of non-employees on the high school level and one on the middle school level, and five cases of bullying on the high school level.
Warren said empathy interviews with approximately 130 Waco High students in September showed they attributed fights to "past and present fights" and social media. Students complained administrators focused more attention on bad behavior than good and more than 70 Black male students of those surveyed reported not feeling much connection with adults in the school.
Davis, a former behavioral paraprofessional with the WISD, zeroed in on the cuts to the district's behavioral paraprofessionals this year, where about one-fifth of that staffing was laid off with instructional specialists and aides hired instead. "To me, that directly coorelates to the changes we made. Those behavior teams are needed," he said.
Warren said those decisions were made with input from campus principals and that those behaviorial and instructional support positions are funded from different federal and state sources rather than a common pool of funds. She said implementation of an extensive district-wide system to behavior management, with varied training and options to meet differing student situations, was starting when the pandemic hit and forced a radical shift of attention to COVID-19 related issues.
Kincannon defended the emphasis on accelerated academic support as students returned from a pandemic-disrupted school year. "Our focus was improving academics and we've got to shift our priorities to make that happen. We can do both," she said.
District 2 trustee Stephanie Korteweg urged an extra measure of grace and support to teachers and others working with students rather than extended criticism. "This is an unprecedented time with trauma on every level. Everyone has been affected by COVID in this epidemic," she said. "We've got to pump the brakes and look at what is happening in our community. Teachers are our front line of caring."
In other action Thursday, trustees approved redistricting maps drawn by consultant Mike Morrison that largely kept existing district lines in place and okayed a $2 per hour increase in the rate paid school bus drivers in an effort to hire drivers for 11 of the district's 47 routes.