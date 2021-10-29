Waco ISD trustees approve proposed Carver design

Senior associate Casey Nicholson told the board Carver is being designed with an eye to equity with the district's other middle schools, Cesar Chavez and Tennyson. District 1 trustee Jeremy Davis asked if representatives from Indian Spring Middle School, set for closure on the opening of a new Carver, were on the design committees and at-large trustee Keith Guillory wondered if students were being included in design discussions. Nicholson said the committees did have Indian Spring representation and students would be involved later as plans progress.

The discussion of the Carver plans followed Davis' comments earlier in the board meeting that WISD chief of staff Kyle DeBeer had told him one option to replacing Carver was to use the insurance settlement, under negotiation but estimated at approximately $16 to $17 million, and money from the district's general fund to rebuild the original school at a lower cost.

That prompted board president Angela Tekell to comment that the board had not been presented that as an option and asked O'Connell Robertson architect Jarrod Sterzinger to speak to the issue.