Waco ISD trustees argue over safety in new school designs, stick with plans

Waco Independent School District trustees opted Thursday not to change the existing designs for three new schools, despite a challenge from some trustees and community members to the protection the designs would offer students in the event of an attack.

After a contentious four-hour meeting, the board voted 5-2 against Trustee Jeremy Davis' motion to change interior glass classroom walls in building designs of Waco High School, G.W. Carver Middle School and Tennyson Middle School to walls of a bullet-shielding material.

The board also defeated an earlier motion by Davis to table the discussion of building safety against armed attackers, to enable a broader discussion that would include more input from law enforcement. The motion to table came after nearly two hours of discussion punctuated by multiple points-of-order and a recess called by Board President Stephanie Korteweg in an attempt to keep order in the meeting.

Board members Korteweg, Jonathan Grant, Emily Iazzetti, Jose Vidaña and Angelo Ochoa voted to retain the designs of the new schools that the board had previously approved. Trustees Davis and Keith Guillory, who had requested the board reconsider the school designs, voted for the change.

The board discussion included a five-page letter from Waco Police Department Commander Jared Wallace of the department's community services division, who looked at the proposed plans for the three new schools and recommended hardening all wall and door glass of any safe rooms to protect from an internal attacker. But trustees disagreed sharply on what their next step should be.

In a sometimes heated discussion, trustees debated whether the glass walls designed to promote instructional openness in the school would prove a liability if a shooter entered the school. Davis said his past questions on the safety of the glass walls had never been answered to his satisfaction. In previous meetings, trustees had unanimously approved schematic designs for the schools, though officials read back discussions from a meeting in January in which trustees raised concerns about glass walls.

Guillory said the involvement of law enforcement in safety discussions was necessary and the reason a handful of trustees and administrators met with Wallace on the subject, a meeting that led to Wallace's letter to the board.

In material supporting the board's meeting agenda, the administration had advised against changing the designs, and said multiple planning meetings over the last few years had covered design for the glass classroom walls with no concerns raised about safety. Considerable changes at this point in the process could mean significant cost increases that could affect the design or scale of the proposed but yet undesigned Kendrick Elementary School, to remain within the bond-funded $355 million budget approved by voters, the supporting memo says.

Superintendent Susan Kincannon said safety had not been overlooked and that she trusted the architects employed, O'Connell Robertson, to have student safety in its planning. The team has done what was charged by the community, she said.

"Time is of the essence. We have a school opening next year and construction is underway," she said.

Grant said the late arrival of the letter from the police commander did not give the full board enough time to consider it, and he said he was angered that the proposed change in design was framed as board members either for or against student safety. He said the district could only go so far in ensuring safety and that architects and planning committees had built in sufficient layers of security into the school design and operational plan.

The letter from Wallace includes positive assessments of many safety considerations in the school designs, and only raises issues with interior glass.

In public comments at the beginning of the meeting, G.W. Carver Middle School science teacher Allison Maus asked that trustees consider the basics of safety, essential building functions and teaching needs in their consideration more so than aesthetics. Former Waco ISD Trustee Norman Manning warned that glass classroom walls would not protect against gunfire from an active shooter, and said students in those classrooms watching shootings outside their classroom could be traumatized. McLennan County Precinct 2 Commissioner Patricia Chisolm-Miller said trustees should listen to their community.

"I did not think I would have to lobby you to keep our children safe," Chisolm-Miller said. "That concern should be universal. … You should hear the community tonight and do what's right."

Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace James E. Lee said that while school officials had visited neighborhood meetings to promote passage of the $355 million bond issue last fall, there was no follow-up to show the proposed school designs.

In other action Thursday, trustees unanimously approved a $160.3 million general fund budget for the 2022-23 school year, which included a 3% increase in general compensation. To fund it, the board passed a tax rate of $1.242 per $100.