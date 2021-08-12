Waco ISD trustees call for $355 million bond election

Trustee unanimous vote in favor of the bond election sparked applause from the audience.

In discussion before the vote, Trustee Jeremy Davis asked whether the board could consider less expensive bond package options to lessen the impact on tax payers, although he said he is in favor of the bond issue.

Trustee Stephanie Korteweg said she appreciates Davis’ concerns and previous questions from Trustee Keith Guillory on the tax impact for senior adults. She added, however, that a suitable learning environment is necessary, particularly for students.

“What has been weighing heavy on my heart is knowing that education is more than teaching,” she said. “We have to provide safe environments for our kids. … I also heard from the community, they wanted their kids to be proud of where they went to school. For me, personally, Carver was a wake-up call.”

Guillory said he agrees with Davis about the impact on taxpayers, but the fire at Carver had changed his mind about the need for facility improvement.

“I think we should let the community decide what it wants,” he said.

Board President Angela Tekell said trustees had talked for years about the need to improve the condition of some of Waco ISD’s schools.