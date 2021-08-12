Waco ISD trustees call for $355 million bond election

Waco Independent School District trustees voted unanimously Thursday to approve a $355 million bond election on Nov. 2 that, if successful, would fund the construction of four new schools for the district.
The bond package, assembled after a study of the district’s long-range facility needs to the year 2030, would pay for a new Waco High School, new G.W. Carver and Tennyson middle schools, a new Kendrick Elementary school and renovation of South Waco Elementary School. The new schools would be built on the present schools’ campuses.
A July 27 fire that destroyed much of G.W. Carver Middle School’s central building forced some last-minute changes to the bond package, including an acceleration of the timeline and a reduction in the total bond package discussed last month.
Superintendent Susan Kincannon, who made the recommendation that trustees approve the $355 million bond election, said that figure is less than the $375 million discussed last month due to a $9 million in savings expected by speeding up the construction of G.W. Carver Middle School and at least $12 million anticipated from insurance settlement for the Carver fire.
Jarrod Sterzinger, director of architecture for Austin-based architectural firm O’Connell Robertson, walked trustees through the facilities studies and recommendation for new construction. Accelerating the construction of G.W. Carver Middle School to start a year earlier than planned would shave about $9 million of the total bond package, he said.
Trustee unanimous vote in favor of the bond election sparked applause from the audience.
In discussion before the vote, Trustee Jeremy Davis asked whether the board could consider less expensive bond package options to lessen the impact on tax payers, although he said he is in favor of the bond issue.
Trustee Stephanie Korteweg said she appreciates Davis’ concerns and previous questions from Trustee Keith Guillory on the tax impact for senior adults. She added, however, that a suitable learning environment is necessary, particularly for students.
“What has been weighing heavy on my heart is knowing that education is more than teaching,” she said. “We have to provide safe environments for our kids. … I also heard from the community, they wanted their kids to be proud of where they went to school. For me, personally, Carver was a wake-up call.”
Guillory said he agrees with Davis about the impact on taxpayers, but the fire at Carver had changed his mind about the need for facility improvement.
“I think we should let the community decide what it wants,” he said.
Board President Angela Tekell said trustees had talked for years about the need to improve the condition of some of Waco ISD’s schools.
“Time is of the essence,” she said.
Trustee Allen Sykes said the moment to act is now.
“If we don’t do this, it will cost us more later on. … It’s time to give students the facilities they deserve,” Sykes said.
Passage of the bond issue will cause an increase of 10 cents per $100 of property value in the district tax rate, which would translate into approximately $9.80 per month more in school property taxes for the owner of a home valued at $117,449.
The bond election would be held Nov. 2 with early voting from Oct. 18 to Oct. 29.
The bond issue, if passed, would be the largest for the district since 2008 when voters approved a $172.5 million bond issue that saw the construction of a new University High School.
Should voters approve the bond package in November, O’Connell Robertson architects estimate construction of a new Waco High School and Carver Middle School could begin next year with work on a new Tennyson Middle School and renovations of South Waco Elementary starting in 2023 and a new Kendrick Elementary in 2024.
The new Carver would open in 2023. A new Tennyson, completed South Waco and a first phase of Waco High would be finished in 2024. The last stage of the bond-funded construction would occur in 2025 with the completion of Waco High and a new Kendrick Elementary.