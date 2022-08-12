Waco ISD trustees consider $160 million budget, static tax rate

Waco Independent School District trustees are considering a smaller $160 million general fund budget and a tax rate virtually unchanged from last year, with a vote on both scheduled for Aug. 25.

The proposed budget represents a cut of about $4.7 million from last year’s general fund budget, but covers new spending, including $2.7 in raises, $600,000 more in health insurance costs and $1.1 million more in special education spending, according to a presentation during Thursday night’s board of trustees meeting from Chief Financial Officer Sheryl Davis.

The new spending is offset by about $3.1 million in cuts from the loss of 88 district employee positions, accomplished through attrition and transfers. The district also is able to hold onto about $7.9 million in tax revenue because its participation in the downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone is ending. That $7.9 million previously would have gone into the TIF coffers for use in the downtown area, most often to subsidize development projects.

To fund the budget, the administration recommended a tax rate of a little less than $1.242 per $100, a decrease of 0.27 cents per $100 from last year’s rate. The steady tax rate comes after a 19.8% increase, from $10.6 billion to $12.7 billion, in the district’s property value, according to the McLennan County Appraisal District. The taxable value of all property in the district increased from $6.7 billion to $8.1 billion.

The average taxable home value in Waco ISD saw a smaller increase, thanks in part to a statewide $15,000 hike in homestead exemptions voters approved last spring, placing the standard exemption at $40,000. The average market value of residences in the district increased from $168,892 to $216,342, and the average taxable value of residences increased from $129,905 to $132,339, an increase of 1.9%.

The owner of a house at the district average of $132,339 would pay $1,643.47 in taxes at the proposed rate, an increase of $26.68 compared to a house of average value last year at last year’s rate.

Davis and Superintendent Susan Kincannon told the board that the district’s personnel cuts did not require the firing of any employees, but were accomplished through attrition and position transfers. The cuts include 69 paraprofessional positions, 21 teacher positions, nine administrative positions and two auxiliary positions. Kincannon said no programs are being cut because of the shrinking personnel roster and that the district’s declining enrollment will mean fewer teaching positions supported by the state, although those positions could return with higher enrollment.

The district is projecting enrollment of 14,020 students for the upcoming year, down 46 from last year.