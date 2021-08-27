Waco ISD trustees cut tax rate by 2 cents; rising appraisals mean many will pay more

Waco Independent School District taxpayers will see a drop in the tax rate this year, but may end up paying more in taxes due to increased property values.
Waco ISD trustees Thursday approved a tax rate of $1.245 per $100, roughly a two-cent reduction from last year's tax rate of $1.264 per $100.
However, the average taxable home value in Waco ISD has increased from $117,402 to $130,561, or 11.2%. That means the average homeowner will see a tax bill increase of $141.05 in the coming year.
A tax rate of more than $1.28 per $100, the "voter-approval rate," would have required approval from Waco ISD voters to go into effect.
McLennan County Appraisal District figures show $10.56 billion in total appraised property value for Waco ISD, an increase from last year's $10.1 billion. Taxable property increased from $6.4 billion to $6.7 billion.
The tax rate will fund a $165 million general fund budget for the 2021-22 school year, which trustees also approved unanimously on Thursday. The budget includes a 3% increase in employees' salaries, an increase in a teacher's starting salary from $49,100 to $50,250 and an increase of about 5% in contributions to employees' health insurance, said Sheryl Davis, assistant superintendent for finance and operations.
Local and intermediate funding will cover 48% of this year's budget, with 45% from state funding and 7% from federal funding, Davis said.
Trustees on Thursday thanked administrators for their work in enabling a tax rate decrease in light of an upcoming $355 million bond issue set to go before Waco voters in November. The bond project would fund construction of four new schools, including a new Waco High School and a G.L. Carver Middle School, and increase the tax rate by an estimated 10 cents per $100. The district's current interest & sinking tax rate, used to pay off its bonded indebtedness, is 22 cents per $100.
In other action on Thursday, trustees approved $329,500 drawn from federal ESSER II COVID relief funds for extra pay for the district's 367 paraprofessionals in recognition of their work in a COVID-stressed last year.
The funds would enable a one-time $1,000 payment for paraprofessionals hired before January 27 and $500 for those hired between then and Aug. 31.