Waco ISD trustees cut tax rate by 2 cents; rising appraisals mean many will pay more

Waco Independent School District taxpayers will see a drop in the tax rate this year, but may end up paying more in taxes due to increased property values.

Waco ISD trustees Thursday approved a tax rate of $1.245 per $100, roughly a two-cent reduction from last year's tax rate of $1.264 per $100.

However, the average taxable home value in Waco ISD has increased from $117,402 to $130,561, or 11.2%. That means the average homeowner will see a tax bill increase of $141.05 in the coming year.

A tax rate of more than $1.28 per $100, the "voter-approval rate," would have required approval from Waco ISD voters to go into effect.

McLennan County Appraisal District figures show $10.56 billion in total appraised property value for Waco ISD, an increase from last year's $10.1 billion. Taxable property increased from $6.4 billion to $6.7 billion.

The tax rate will fund a $165 million general fund budget for the 2021-22 school year, which trustees also approved unanimously on Thursday. The budget includes a 3% increase in employees' salaries, an increase in a teacher's starting salary from $49,100 to $50,250 and an increase of about 5% in contributions to employees' health insurance, said Sheryl Davis, assistant superintendent for finance and operations.