Waco ISD trustees get possible price tag on bond issue

A facilities improvement bond issue could mean a hike of as much as 12 cents to Waco Independent School District’s tax rate, a bond consultant told trustees Thursday.

A smaller bond issue, on the other hand, could result in no change in the rate, since payment amounts on older debt are tapering off.

Dusty Traylor, managing director of RBC Capital Markets, presented a range of bond sizes and their impact on taxes as part of a Waco ISD bond capacity presentation tied to the district’s ongoing consideration of long-range facilities improvement. The lowest of five scenarios he discussed would be a $152,775,000 bond, which he said would not cause an increase in the tax rate. The highest scenario presented would be a $375 million bond, which would mean a tax rate increase of 12.49 cents per $100 of property value.

In between were proposed bond issuances of $250 million, a 4.97 cents per $100 increase; $300 million, a 7.85-cent increase; and $350 million, an 11.3-cent increase. The district’s current tax rate is $1.264 per $100 and supports a $165 million budget.