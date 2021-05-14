Waco ISD trustees get possible price tag on bond issue

A facilities improvement bond issue could mean a hike of as much as 12 cents to Waco Independent School District’s tax rate, a bond consultant told trustees Thursday.
A smaller bond issue, on the other hand, could result in no change in the rate, since payment amounts on older debt are tapering off.
Dusty Traylor, managing director of RBC Capital Markets, presented a range of bond sizes and their impact on taxes as part of a Waco ISD bond capacity presentation tied to the district’s ongoing consideration of long-range facilities improvement. The lowest of five scenarios he discussed would be a $152,775,000 bond, which he said would not cause an increase in the tax rate. The highest scenario presented would be a $375 million bond, which would mean a tax rate increase of 12.49 cents per $100 of property value.
In between were proposed bond issuances of $250 million, a 4.97 cents per $100 increase; $300 million, a 7.85-cent increase; and $350 million, an 11.3-cent increase. The district’s current tax rate is $1.264 per $100 and supports a $165 million budget.
For the owner of a house of $117,499 in taxable home value, the district’s average, the highest of the estimated bond issues outlined would translate into an extra $146.76 in school taxes per year — an amount Traylor compared to “less than a takeout pizza per month.”
Since January, an 85-member Community Advisory Committee has evaluated the district’s long-term facility needs to the year 2031 and Austin architectural firm O’Connell Robertson’s proposals to meet some of those needs.
Projects the committee has supported in general discussions include replacing Waco High School with a new building on the present campus at a possible cost of $140 million to $150 million; replacing Carver and Tennyson middle schools on their campuses and closing Indian Spring Middle School, $130 million to $140 million; and replacing or renovating Kendrick and South Waco Elementary schools and closing Alta Vista Elementary School, $50 million to $75 million.
O’Connell Robertson consultants and Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon told committee members at their May 13 meeting that facility improvements or renovations at other Waco ISD schools could be addressed in future bond issues.
The advisory committee, which includes the Waco ISD trustees, will look at the district’s bonding capacity during a meeting May 24 and rank proposed projects for the board to consider.
Traylor told trustees Monday that several factors are in the district’s favor when it comes to considering a new bond issue:
Roughly three-fourths of Texas school district bond issues over the last five years have passed.
Waco ISD has paid $260.3 million on its current bonds, with $141.4 million remaining, and a January refinancing of bonds netted $106 million in savings over the life of the bonds.
Waco ISD’s tax rate has dropped annually since its 2014 level of $1.400 per $100.
The district’s tax rate is comparable to those of neighboring districts: Midway, $1.2364; China Spring, $1.2574; Robinson, $1.2609; La Vega, $1.300; Temple, $1.2838; and Belton, $1.3598.
Traylor’s projections assume the district’s Frozen Total Assessed Value for 2021, a measure of the total taxable value of property for the district, is $6.47 billion and grows by 5% for the fiscal years 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25 with flat growth thereafter and a tax collection rate of 98%. Board President Angela Tekell questioned whether a slightly higher growth rate of 5.5% or 6% might be more accurate given the rise in local property values in recent years, but Traylor said 5% is a conservative, and safer, figure to use for projections.
In a general discussion of the Community Advisory Committee’s considerations to date, trustees praised the participation, involvement and diversity of its community representation. Superintendent Kincannon said design talks on a new Waco High School had started so that if a bond issue covering its construction passes, work can start more quickly.
In other board action, O’Connell Robertson director of architecture Jarrod Sterzinger provided an update of the work on the relocation of Paul Tyson Stadium to the Waco High School grounds. The project so far is on time and under budget, he said. The new stadium, located facing Trice Avenue and 44th Street, will feature seating for 2,000 people, artificial turf and an eight-lane track suitable for UIL competitions.
Thursday’s meeting opened after trustees spent more than two-and-a-half hours in closed executive session with no action announced upon return to the regular session.
The meeting was the first with new trustees, Jeremy Davis and Keith Guillory, both elected to their seats in the May 1 election. Trustees voted 5-1 to continue Tekell as board president.
Trustee Allen Sykes, however, asked that his nomination as board vice president be withdrawn and nominated Stephanie Korteweg as vice president, who was elected 6-0 to the position. Trustee Jose Vidaña was named board secretary, by unanimous vote.