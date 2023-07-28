Waco Independent School District teachers, administrators, staff and other employees will see a bump in their salaries this year after trustees Thursday approved a 3% raise for most positions.

The salary increases, detailed in the 2023-24 compensation plan passed by the board, total some $3.9 million and continue a series of board actions in recent years to raise pay at a time when many districts across the state are experiencing teacher and staff shortages.

Teacher salaries will rise from $51,475 to $52,975 under the plan, which was presented by Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Daniel Lopez.

Teachers, administrators and professionals will see an average increase of 3%. Paraprofessionals and auxiliary employees will see an increase averaging 3% with some seeing increases between 6% and 12% based on years of experience. Higher minimum salaries are in store for custodians, instructional aides, child nutrition workers and other paraprofessionals.

Waco ISD police officers under the pay grade midpoint will see increases of 10% to 13%, while salaries for new police officers will range from $42,228 to $55,542 plus a $5,000 signing bonus. Stipends for certain special education and bilingual education positions also will increase, Lopez told the board.

In addition to salaries, the district will provide employees $456 monthly toward health insurance or $500 annually for a flexible spending account for employees waiving health coverage.

In a separate action, trustees unanimously approved a 3% salary increase for Superintendent Susan Kincannon, bringing her annual salary to $278,673.

Kincannon told trustees the salary increases in the compensation plan are in addition to $10.5 million previously approved for sign-up and retention bonuses to be paid out by September 2024. Teachers also will receive a $300 back-to-school supply allowance next month.

Some 100 Waco ISD teachers have been approved to receive state-funded Teacher Incentive Allotments, ranging from $4,577 to $23,368 in supplemental income, in August. The allotments are based on a system of teacher performance measures the district developed for use in the state program.

The increase in district salaries follows similar action last year when trustees approved $3.7 million in raises averaging 3%.