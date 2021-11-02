Waco ISD voters approve record $355 million bond issue for new schools

"I am so excited," she said. "I'm emotional and tearful. This has been such a long time coming — two years of a lot of hard work in the middle of a pandemic."

Tekell said the district's facility needs have been obvious for years, but it took persistence and focus to see the bond project through to success.

"You need some stability to get things done," she said. "It's a lot of money, but this is what's right for the kids in our community."

The approval will mean a higher tax bill for Waco ISD property owners, adding 10 cents per $100 valuation to the district's tax rate, which is now $1.245 per $100. That would translate to an extra $10.89 per month in taxes for the owner of a Waco ISD home valued at $130,561.

Passage of the bonds means a possible February groundbreaking on a new Carver Middle School, Kincannon said, with completion of the school anticipated by the fall of 2023. The school is closed this school year because of a fire over the summer, and its student body has merged with that of Indian Spring Middle School.

Work on a new Waco High School will have to wait until the end of the Lake Air Little League season next summer before the property now used for their ballfields can be turned over for high school construction.