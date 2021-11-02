Waco ISD voters approve record $355 million bond issue for new schools

Waco Independent School District voters on Tuesday approved a record $355 million bond issue that will rebuild four schools and renovate a fifth.
The bond referendum passed easily with 58.9% for and 41.1% against, or 2,283 to 1,596.
The bonds will rebuild Waco High School, G.W. Carver Middle School, Tennyson Middle School and Kendrick Elementary School on their existing campuses, while South Waco Elementary School will be expanded. Indian Spring Middle School and Alta Vista Elementary will close.
News of the bond package Tuesday night delighted Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon.
"It's really exciting," she said. "I want to thank everyone who took the time to cast a ballot.
"This is an affirmation that we're committed to providing every student in every neighborhood a safe and modern learning environment."
While the facilities will provide new resources for students' education, the superintendent said most of the work of education is done every day by teachers.
"It's educators who make the biggest difference in our students' lives," she said.
The bond passage left Waco ISD board President Angela Tekell relieved, after watching the long process from evaluation and conception to completion.
"I am so excited," she said. "I'm emotional and tearful. This has been such a long time coming — two years of a lot of hard work in the middle of a pandemic."
Tekell said the district's facility needs have been obvious for years, but it took persistence and focus to see the bond project through to success.
"You need some stability to get things done," she said. "It's a lot of money, but this is what's right for the kids in our community."
The approval will mean a higher tax bill for Waco ISD property owners, adding 10 cents per $100 valuation to the district's tax rate, which is now $1.245 per $100. That would translate to an extra $10.89 per month in taxes for the owner of a Waco ISD home valued at $130,561.
Passage of the bonds means a possible February groundbreaking on a new Carver Middle School, Kincannon said, with completion of the school anticipated by the fall of 2023. The school is closed this school year because of a fire over the summer, and its student body has merged with that of Indian Spring Middle School.
Work on a new Waco High School will have to wait until the end of the Lake Air Little League season next summer before the property now used for their ballfields can be turned over for high school construction.
The bond issue that trustees approved this summer capped a long-range facilities study that lasted more than a year with Austin architectural firm O’Connell Robertson. The firm then led an 85-member community advisory committee through its findings last spring.
That committee ranked a new Waco High School as a top priority, followed by Carver and Tennyson middle schools, then Kendrick Elementary. Like Waco ISD's 2008 bond issue, the one voted on Tuesday aims to replace aging schools rather than build new facilities to accommodate any enrollment growth.
The July 27 fire that destroyed Carver's core building led trustees to approve an accelerated schedule that will allow work to begin next year on a new building that would open for classes in fall 2023.
Two schools would close with the opening of the new schools, Indian Spring Middle School and Alta Vista Elementary School, with their students absorbed into Carver Middle School and Kendrick and South Waco elementary schools.
The design process for both a new Waco High and Carver Middle School already is underway with district trustees deciding earlier to use money from Waco ISD's general fund to get the projects started, with reimbursement to the fund with money from a successful bond issue.
High school construction is expected to start in late summer 2022 with the main building planned to be ready for students by fall 2024. Three more phases of construction would complete the high school complex by December 2025.