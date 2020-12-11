Waco ISD welcomes temporary suspension of school ratings

Waco officials welcome the state’s decision to waive school ratings based on standardized tests, but the coronavirus pandemic’s educational disruptions will continue to be felt well beyond this school year, Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon said Friday.

“We had been waiting for this news … for this year, and we didn’t know if it would come through. So we’re pleased with the decision to suspend those ratings for Waco ISD,” Kincannon said. “It’s just been a really challenging year, and we don’t see the need to rate our schools this year.”

The Texas Education Agency announced Thursday it would continue to administer statewide standardized tests but would not use the results to assign schools and school districts A through F accountability ratings this year. While that is good news, other challenges related to the pandemic remain, including the potential loss of $5 million in state funding if attendance waivers issued earlier in the year are not extended, Kincannon said during a press conference Friday.