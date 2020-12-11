Waco ISD welcomes temporary suspension of school ratings

Waco officials welcome the state’s decision to waive school ratings based on standardized tests, but the coronavirus pandemic’s educational disruptions will continue to be felt well beyond this school year, Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon said Friday.
“We had been waiting for this news … for this year, and we didn’t know if it would come through. So we’re pleased with the decision to suspend those ratings for Waco ISD,” Kincannon said. “It’s just been a really challenging year, and we don’t see the need to rate our schools this year.”
The Texas Education Agency announced Thursday it would continue to administer statewide standardized tests but would not use the results to assign schools and school districts A through F accountability ratings this year. While that is good news, other challenges related to the pandemic remain, including the potential loss of $5 million in state funding if attendance waivers issued earlier in the year are not extended, Kincannon said during a press conference Friday.
The annual State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness will go on as scheduled but “will not be used for accountability purposes this year,” according to the TEA announcement. So far, the TEA has not issued guidance on how schools should administer the tests or whether students will be allowed to take the test at home. Regardless of the approach, administering the STAAR will be challenging with some students learning remotely, some learning in person and others not engaged at all, Kincannon said.
“I think it will be difficult to use the data that’s collected,” Kincannon said. “We’re not a fan, but we understand the needs to measure students’ academic achievement.”
She said national data from Renaissance 360, a testing provider, shows students nationwide are lagging about eight weeks behind in literacy and 12 weeks behind in mathematics. She said for districts with higher proportions of poor students, including Waco ISD, students could be even further behind.
“We are concerned about how to move forward after the pandemic, and we’ll be working to identify strategies to provide remediation to our students,” Kincannon said.
The district also is concerned about how the state will allocate school funding that typically would be based on attendance.
Waco ISD’s attendance has fallen, along with most other school districts in the state, Kincannon said. While state attendance requirements have been waived for the first 18 weeks of the school year, the policy has not been extended yet.
“We hope that it will (be extended),” Kincannon said. “For Waco ISD, our projections show that if we aren’t held harmless that could be a $5-million-plus impact for us.”
Questions also remain about how the state will handle end of course exams that are part of students’ graduation requirements, she said.
“We have some questions around end-of-course exams and whether or not the state will provide any flexibility again for our seniors,” Kincannon said.
