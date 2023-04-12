If they build it, Live Oak Classical School will come to play baseball.

That apparently signals the game plan at 2400 Mary Ave., where signs of the William Cameron lumber mill that once operated there have been replaced with heavy equipment clearing and preparing the ground. The patch will become a sports complex, a road trip from Live Oak's home base along Fifth Street downtown.

Live Oak Classical has not returned repeated calls for comment. But evidence appears right there in black and white: A building permit valued at $2 million says Robison Construction will build a "high school baseball facility" to include a concession area, locker room, restroom, batting cages, dugouts and seating areas. Land clearing began months ago.

Not rain but procedural maneuvering may have delayed this game from being played, but the umpire now is ordering the pitcher to proceed.

Oncor, the power transmission company, likewise has a stake in this contest. It is building a substation adjacent to the proposed sports complex.

"Yes, work has begun on the substation with an expected completion date of late fall 2023, weather permitting," Oncor spokesperson Michael Baldwin said. "While the exact service area may vary based on future growth and reliability needs, the substation will primarily serve the Waco area south of the Brazos River. We do not expect to be impacted by the ballfields."

Oncor and Waco businessman Michael Hillman have tangled over this South Waco acreage. In late 2021, Hillman asked the Waco Plan Commission for a right-of-way abandonment to improve access to a proposed facility with accommodations for baseball, softball, football and tennis, along with a concession stand and a 115-space parking lot. The building permit issued recently mentions only a baseball complex.

Oncor officials convinced the city to delay action on Hillman's request, saying the power distribution company might want to place a substation there to serve a growing downtown. The matter landed in court, Oncor filing suit against the landowner, Centex Sports Facilities LLC, of which Hillman is the registered agent. Waco's 414th State District Court appointed a three-person commission to mediate the matter, determining how much Oncor should pay Centex Sports for 2.3 acres carved from the 9.2-acre site.

Deed documents show the matter was settled in October 2022, and Oncor on Nov. 9 filed to have the court dismiss the legal action.

Live Oak Classical School two years ago acknowledged interest in the land near Bell's Hill Park in South Waco. Having become cramped for space downtown, the school saw the vacant land as a prime landing spot.

Hillman has not returned calls seeking comment.

Bobby Horner, spokesperson for the city of Waco's inspection services department, said he has tracked progress on land clearing and site preparation where the sports complex may materialize.

"If I remember correctly, I drove by there in late March and it kind of started taking the shape of a baseball field," Horner said.

Clint Peters, who oversees planning services, could not be reached for comment on if the city will need to improve traffic flow in the neighborhood when games bring players and fans to near South 26th Street.

"We have some park property around there, and our trails master plan includes a connection between the old Floyd Casey site and Bell's Hill Park, but we have no plans to go through this property," said Jonathan Cook, Waco's parks and recreation director. "We obviously would be using easements and city land. There would be some challenges to navigate."

Robison Construction, which secured the permit for the sports complex, remodeled and expanded Live Oak's gym in a project that wrapped up last year.

In 2019, Live Oak began play on a new athletics field at Fifth Street and Webster Avenue, across the street from Magnolia Market at the Silos. Four years earlier it started a $7 million project to expand from 1.5 acres to 7.6 acres, which included moving its grammar school from First Baptist Church to the Waco Outreach Foundation's Hoffman Hall building next door, the Tribune-Herald reported at the time.