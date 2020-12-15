Waco libraries, schools to streamline student access to public library e-books, databases

Waco Independent School District and the Waco-McLennan County Library system are teaming up to give students easier access to e-books and databases available through the public library, and district Superintendent Susan Kincannon said she hopes it is the start of a collaboration that leads to improvements in the district's own library resources.
Starting this month, the district will send parents applications to create public library e-cards tied to their children's student ID numbers.
“The parents don’t have to come into the library, one by one with their kids and fill out an application,” city library director Essy Day said.
Students' school-issued laptops or tablets will be set up to access the public library resources, and they will be presented with a rotating selection of featured books and other materials based on grade level.
Kincannon said Waco ISD’s library databases are mostly geared toward older students for research projects, and when she started at the district, staff members brought up issues with inconsistency between each school’s library.
“The city library system is very advanced and they have a lot of resources and the ability to help us improve our library systems, so we do have plans to continue the partnership and expand it in such a way Waco ISD can improve its own library systems for our kids,” Kincannon said.
Waco-McLennan County Public Library has a collection of about 170,000 e-books and audiobooks available online, along with access to magazines and 63 databases.
“If a child is at home, can’t get to the library and needs to research something instead of Googling it and coming up with who knows what resource, they can use the student ID to access the library’s World Book Encyclopedia,” Day said. “You can access these anywhere if you have the laptop connection.”
Kincannon said she and district IT director Jerry Allen thought of the program after a district employee mentioned the library’s extensive electronic collection.
“Waco ISD doesn’t have a robust collection of e-books," Kincannon said. "However the city library system does and I wanted our kids to have access to those digital resources.”
With backing from Kincannon and the Waco city manager's office, The Waco ISD Board of Trustees and Waco City Council approved an agreement allowing the program ealier this month.
Allen said he developed the e-card with the library’s IT department. He said the library will maintain the system once students register.
“Every single one of our students have residency in Waco ISD unless they are an approved out-of-district students, and that is only about 133 students,” Allen said. “With them being residents it just makes sense. We’ve already verified their residency and created an ID number for them that is anonymous and can be used across multiple platforms.”
Allen said he has other ideas for collaboration between the school district and the city, including the potential to create more free Wi-Fi access points for students while ensuring compliance with the Children’s Internet Protection Act, which requires schools to protect students from harmful or inappropriate content online.
