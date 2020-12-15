Waco libraries, schools to streamline student access to public library e-books, databases

Waco-McLennan County Public Library has a collection of about 170,000 e-books and audiobooks available online, along with access to magazines and 63 databases.

“If a child is at home, can’t get to the library and needs to research something instead of Googling it and coming up with who knows what resource, they can use the student ID to access the library’s World Book Encyclopedia,” Day said. “You can access these anywhere if you have the laptop connection.”

Kincannon said she and district IT director Jerry Allen thought of the program after a district employee mentioned the library’s extensive electronic collection.

“Waco ISD doesn’t have a robust collection of e-books," Kincannon said. "However the city library system does and I wanted our kids to have access to those digital resources.”

With backing from Kincannon and the Waco city manager's office, The Waco ISD Board of Trustees and Waco City Council approved an agreement allowing the program ealier this month.

Allen said he developed the e-card with the library’s IT department. He said the library will maintain the system once students register.