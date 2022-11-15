Waco may scrap plan for hotel next to Baylor basketball arena

The city of Waco may scrap plans for a hotel across the street from Baylor University's riverfront basketball arena set to open in a little more than a year.

If the Waco City Council takes staff recommendations, the city would still build a parking garage at University Parks Drive and Clay Avenue, but instead of a hotel rising several floors on top, the planned 450-spot garage would have retail space around it and an artistic facade, under a plan Assistant City Manager Paul Cain presented during a city council meeting Tuesday. The changes would allow the city to keep its spending on the garage to $19 million, as opposed to a $24.7 million estimate for the more complicated version able to integrate with a hotel developed by an outside firm.

Cain said the garage and hotel initially planned would be noticeably taller than everything around it, and twice as tall as Baylor's Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion now under construction along Interstate 35 between the Brazos River and University Parks. Baylor plans to host its first games at the arena by January 2024.

“We can’t continue on the path we’re on, sinking costs into the garage for a future hotel that won’t look good on the site, is going to cost a lot of money to build and doesn’t really complement the site,” Cain said.

To be ready for a hotel, the parking garage would require between five and seven elevators instead of the two or three needed for the garage alone, Cain said after Tuesday's presentation.

“You would have to unload those people fast,” Cain said. “There also would have been more stairwells. You’ve got to move people fast in the case of a fire or something.”

The cost of the hotel itself also likely would mean rooms more expensive than others in the market, he said.

The city in July picked Austin Commercial, the same contractor building the basketball arena, to build the garage at University Parks and Clay, right across Clay from the arena.

Scrapping the hotel portion of the project would simplify scheduling for other projects in the vicinity being carried out by the city, Baylor and Catalyst Urban Development for its Riverfront mixed-used development on several blocks of city-owned land adjacent to the arena site.

The city council would have to vote on an amendment with its development agreement with Baylor to abandon plans for the hotel.

Under the plan without the hotel, the city's parking garage will top out at about 100 feet tall, compared to the 90-foot arena, and help account for up to 700 parking spots for the arena, including 250 spaces Catalyst plans to build as part of its Riverfront development.

Cain said 450 of the 700 spaces are scheduled to be available for use by January 2024, fulfilling part of the city’s development agreement with Baylor, and the city-funded garage is expected to be complete by the following July.

Meanwhile, Catalyst's original development agreement with the city for several blocks of city-owned riverfront land included plans for Catalyst to start next year on a hotel along Webster Avenue. After Baylor announced the location for its arena and the city announced plans for the garage and hotel along Clay, the development agreement with Catalyst was amended to allow for office space to be built in place of the hotel site on Webster, the Tribune-Herald reported in March.

Catalyst founder Paris Rutherford said Tuesday that he and his team “slowed up” on developing the hotel when the city announced its plans for the Clay Avenue hotel nearby.

“We shifted priorities on that last phase and hadn’t determined exactly what it would be, but the original plan was for that to be a hotel,” Rutherford said.