G.W. Carver Middle School principal Reggie Lewis paused for a moment of quick reflection in his office Monday afternoon as school clocks counted down the final minutes of the first day at his school.

Any surprises as Carver students new and returning spent their first day of the 2023-2024 school year in a new $74 million building?

“The only surprise was everything went as smooth as ice,” he said. “All our teachers were working together ... and stepped it up a little bit getting students moving class to class.”

The new building, located on the site of the Carver Middle School that it replaced, brought some changes in transportation protocols, room locations and meal operations, but familiar Carver routines in hallway behavior, student expectations and positive attitudes helped carry the day, Lewis said.

Last week, construction workers, teachers and staff scrambled to prepare the new facility for its students, the first building completed in a $355 million Waco Independent School District bond project.

Carver, whose original campus was gutted in a July 27, 2021, fire was the first of the four new schools covered in the bond project.

For the last two school years, Carver and Indian Spring Middle School students have attended classes at Indian Spring Middle School. With the opening of the new Carver, Indian Spring will close as a middle school, but the campus at 500 N. University Parks Drive will house Kendrick Elementary School students beginning in January as construction on a new Kendrick begins.

Carver’s athletics and fine arts wing managed to open in time, but students were kept out of the gymnasiums Monday due to their freshly waxed floors. The school elevator awaiting inspection last week had passed an was operating.

The middle school’s kitchen, which last week was awaiting some last-minute equipment installation and inspection, wasn’t yet ready for service, so Waco ISD food trucks supplied breakfast and lunch, which students ate in the cafeteria and other designated eating areas in the school. The sod on the school’s football field won’t be ready to handle practices for several weeks, so for now, football players will scrimmage on the field at G.L. Wiley Opportunity Center, less than a mile away.

First-day attendance, recorded at the second class period, was 684 students, but about 20 more students more trickled in later, Lewis said.

The new Carver’s design, with wide hallways and classrooms grouped by grade level, streamlined student traffic and kept first-day confusion to a minimum. Students reacted most to the school’s overall newness and the building’s light, airy space, Lewis said.

“The attitude of the kids was really, really good. The kids know they’re in a new building,” he said.

Parents, on the other hand, had to wait until after school for their children’s description of Carver classrooms and interior: The school’s policy, for the start of school at least, doesn’t allow parents to accompanying their children inside to tell them goodbye.