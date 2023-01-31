Waco, Midway among ISDs canceling school Wednesday

McLennan County's two largest school districts, Waco Independent School District and Midway ISD, will remain closed Wednesday after the National Weather Service extended its winter storm warning until 6 a.m. Thursday.
The following districts also announced Wednesday closures: La Vega ISD, Bruceville-Eddy ISD, Connally ISD, Harmony Science Academy/Harmony School of Innovation, Robinson ISD, Lorena ISD, McGregor ISD, Moody ISD, Axtell ISD, West ISD, Gholson ISD, Hallsburg ISD, Mart ISD. Some of those districts have also announced two-hour delays for Thursday morning.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with other closure announcements.