Waco museums, venues open doors to state conference

Waco museums and attractions are putting out the welcome mat for their peers this week, hosting the Texas Association of Museums' annual meeting with receptions and activities at more than a half dozen locations.

It's the association's first in-person conference in two years, after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 meeting and turned last year's get-together into a virtual one.

After two years of communicating by phone and Zoom conferences on ways to cope with pandemic disruptions, members are ready to meet in person.

"The museum community is small and we really leaned on each other over the last two years," said Rebecca Nall, Mayborn Museum's assistant director for exhibits and co-chair, with the Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute associate director Joy Summar-Smith, of the Waco Association of Museums' planning committee.

Some 300 TAM members, slightly less than a third of the state organization's membership, will attend this week's meeting, with the Mayborn Museum serving as conference hub Wednesday and Thursday and the Dr Pepper Museum on Friday.

"I think 2003 was the last time Waco hosted the conference and we are very excited," said Nall. "A lot of things have changed since then."

Those things would include the opening of the Mayborn Museum, the Waco Mammoth National Monument, a downtown location for Art Center Waco and creation of a Waco Downtown Cultural District, for starters, not to mention one of the state's large tourist pulls, Magnolia Market at the Silos.

The conference's daytime sessions will offer a mix of keynote addresses and moderated panel discussions, with evenings designated for socializing, networking, entertainment and an introduction to Waco museums.

The Cameron Park Zoo and Waco Mammoth National Monument will host attendees Tuesday night; the Mayborn's Gov. Bill and Vara Daniel Historic Village, Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, and the Texas Sports Hall of Fame on Wednesday; and Art Center Waco, the Dr Pepper Museum and the cultural district on Thursday.

TAM executive director Alex Freeman said museums had to pivot to different ways of reaching audiences and earning revenue during COVID-19 lockdowns and visitor limitations, with many shifting their programs and offerings online. Waco's Mayborn Museum, in fact, won a TAM award last year for its online educational programming, Mayborn Connect, created when schools stopped their field trips.

Audiences largely unfamiliar with phone-based technology such as QR codes or ticketing purchases learned how to do so when restaurants adopted those technologies for contactless menus and curbside pickup. As a result, many museums are more likely to incorporate such technology to engage and inform audiences, Freeman said.

"It's the state of the world we're in," he said.

Lessons from those shifts carried over into conference planning. This year's meeting will allow TAM members to watch keynote presentations, business sessions and award presentations in person or streamed to other locations, a step away from the traditional conference setup of main presentations in a hotel ballroom with breakout sessions in adjoining spaces, Freeman said.

The annual meeting's programming and presentations also will feature considerable Waco participation, led by 17 WAM members and leaders from arts nonprofit Creative Waco, McGregor's SpaceX and Leadership Trek Corp.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.