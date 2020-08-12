Waco officials encourage flu vaccines as schools prepare to start, COVID-19 burdens continue

“Our staffs are working hard, we have capacity, but we are being stretched without a doubt, by the current caseload,” Morrison said.

Morrison said flu season is usually the busiest time of year for hospitals. Even a typical flu season stretches hospital capacity thin, and COVID-19 has consistently occupied 15% to 20% of the county’s hospital beds since rapid spread started, he said.

“We have not achieved any kind of adequate suppression or containment in the state of Texas or really nationwide,” Morrison said.

Texas has seen 506,820 cases and 9,034 deaths so far, and the United States accounts for more than 5.1 million of the worldwide 20.4 million case count.

Wilson said flu vaccines will be even more important than normal heading into the school year. He said the ongoing pandemic is already going to make cough and cold season more difficult to get through.

“I know we have anti-vaxxers and it’s a political topic year after year, but if we’re ever going to become of one accord on the topic of vaccinating, particularly the flu vaccine, this is the year to do it,” Wilson said.

Local health officials would be able to work with schools and implement temporary closures in case outbreaks happen, Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said.