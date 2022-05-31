Waco provides free summer meals at sites across town

Rising temperatures and busy neighborhood parks signal the end of the school year, but Waco Independent School District is making sure students continue to have free meal options through the summer.

The district began its Summer Feeding Program Tuesday, offering free breakfast and lunch at sites around Waco for children ages 1 to 18, regardless of income or residency. Adults accompanying a child can also eat breakfast for $2.75 or lunch for $4.15.

The feeding program will continue Mondays through Fridays until Aug. 9, with holiday breaks on June 20 and July 4. Several fixed sites began Tuesday, while others will open in the next few weeks. Two mobile trucks also began making the rounds Tuesday to apartments, parks and community gathering places.

For a list and a map of feeding sites, visit wacoisd.org/summermeals.

This year marks the 10th year Waco ISD has had summer feeding sites through the federally funded Seamless Summer Option Feeding Program.

Frank Jimenez, who works with Child Nutrition Services in the warehouse, has been volunteering with the free meals program for five years.

Jimenez said he has enjoyed seeing the smiles on the children’s faces as they approach the food truck where he gives out meals.

“I think it really helps out,” Jimenez said. “[It’s] important to get the nutrition in [the kids] and to see them grow. If they need the food, we are here for them. I’ve been in Waco ISD for five years and it’s a big deal for us to serve the kids and come out to the community [so they] can see that we are helping any kid. I think it’s a wonderful job we are doing.”

Jimenez said the number of children at each location varies daily during the summer, but he estimated that some sites get up to 30 children.

“We pack 16 items in a bag once a week, that’s the weekend meal,” Jimenez said. “Some of the kids are not able to have extra, so we try to serve them a little extra.”

Sonia Sarricolea, food service manager at Waco ISD, said she has been working at the district for about 25 years, spending the entire time in nutrition services.

“The need in the Waco area has been increasing, so we started with the school buses then we came up with the food truck," Sarricolea said. "It’s helping a lot, in some places we have a good participation, but it depends on the [weather] sometimes."

Joe Emmons, operations manager for child nutrition services at Waco ISD, said the program is not only offered in the food trucks, but also in community locations, as well as at some Waco ISD school sites.

In 2019, the district debuted fully equipped food trucks in an effort to expand the program to more students.

“It just gets more out and it gives it a nice touch to offering food to the students,” Emmons said. “We actually have a menu right over here, [where] students can see what meals are offered for the entire month. So they can see, ‘Oh wow, its hamburger day,’ and stuff like that.”

Eteccauni Hawthorn, a resident at the Kate Ross Apartments, 937 S. 11th St. said when she saw the food truck parked in front of the complex, she was intrigued.

Hawthorn picked up a sandwich, fries and an apple in a plastic foam clamshell container for her daughter, 6, who is entering first grade in the fall. Hawthorn was also accompanied by children ages 2 and 6 months.

“This [program] is good for everyone around here, to help the kids,” Hawthorn said.

