Waco Rotary Club awards scholarships

Waco Rotary Club Scholarships were recently awarded to college students Megan McClung and Kathryn Smith.

Megan graduated from McLennan Community College with high honors and an associate of arts degree in music. She is transferring to Baylor University this fall, majoring in music, with plans to attain both a master’s and a doctorate in music history and literature.

She is involved in school, civic and faith community programs, including the MCC music department, Baylor University Golden Wave Band, Lorena First Baptist Church, volunteer fire department and high school youth groups.

Kathryn is attending Southwestern University in Georgetown and majoring in kinesiology with a minor in psychology. Upon graduation, she plans to continue her education in physical therapy and hopes to return to Waco.

Kathryn has been involved in school, civic and faith community programs. She was senior class president and an athletic training intern while at Vanguard College Preparatory School. She currently serves in the Counseling and Health Center at Southwestern University and as a student worker supporting the football team. She has also been involved with programs at Renew Church of Waco and First United Methodist Church of Waco.

This annual scholarship is available for students who are classified as juniors or seniors in college, are permanent residents of McLennan County, and have resided in McLennan County for the past two consecutive years.