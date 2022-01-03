Waco students return to classes amid another COVID-19 wave

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While staff and student absences due to COVID-19 caused a few campuses to stop classes several times in 2020, no WISD campuses closed for COVID-19 this fall. Fall also saw the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines for school-age students 5 years and older.

The district offered free COVID-19 testing for staff and students Sunday and Monday before classes began with a third day planned from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Waco ISD Stadium. WISD campuses also will continue to have rapid testing onsite with COVID-19 vaccination clinics continuing this spring at certain schools.

Lorena ISD has a vaccination clinic planned from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Lorena High School cafeteria.

La Vega and McGregor ISDs are starting spring classes with schools reporting few if any cases in mid-December. In August, both districts had masking directives triggered at individual schools if positive testing rates exceeded a certain percentage.

Midway ISD has no masking mandate, but offers remote learning for sick or quarantined students and a Midway Virtual School for students and parents wanting online instruction for a longer period, said spokesperson Traci Marlin.

Both Waco and Midway ISDs this spring are adjusting guidelines on when students and teachers can come back after COVID-19 after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently moderated its advisory. The new guidelines will allow students and staff out with COVID-19 to return five days after symptoms begin and 24 hours fever-free without the use of fever-reducing medication.

