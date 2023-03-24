An asteroid that NASA discovered in February will pass between the Earth and the moon on Saturday and will be visible from Waco, a Baylor scientist said.

"With even a small telescope, one should be able to see it," Baylor University astrophysicist Barbara Castanheira-Endl said Friday of the object which NASA designated 2023 DZ2. "You won't be able to see it with the naked eye."

She said she and her colleagues have nicknamed the asteroid "Dizzy."

The Central Texas Astronomical Society will not be pointing its large telescope toward Dizzy, Johnny Scarborough, society president, said Friday. The society owns the Paul and Jane Meyer Observatory west of Clifton.

"That asteroid is too close and moving too fast for our telescope to track it effectively," Scarborough said. "Although I expect many of our members will observe it with their own smaller telescopes."

Scarborough said Dizzy's closest approach to Earth would occur Saturday afternoon at 2:51 p.m. Central Time.

That approach will be at a distance of 108,000 miles, according to Castanheira-Endl, less than half the average distance between the Earth and the Moon, which is about 250,000 miles.

The astrophysicist said Dizzy itself is about 50 yards across. She said there is no estimate of Dizzy's mass.

"The shape is not spherical and we have not very much information about what its made of," Castanheir-Endl said. "Most asteroids are made of rock, like earth, but some small percentage (of asteroids) are made of metallic ores. Without knowing what it's made of we can't estimate its mass."

It's about the same size as the asteroid that exploded over Russia in 2013, said Scarborough.

Castanheira-Endl noted that about once each decade an asteroid will pass close to Earth, but one only hits about once per century.

These once-per-century asteroid hits should not be confused with meteor and meteorite impacts, which may start about the same size as Dizzy, but by the time they make a flaming entry through Earth's atmosphere, they burn down to fist-sized or smaller, according to Howstuffworks.com.