Watch now: Waco school libraries reap book windfall through Laura Bush Foundation and partners

She said students are especially interested in biographies, which can be a way of exposing them to different cultures, but it goes both ways. Students from those cultures get to share what they connected with in the stories, translate words for their classmates and teach the class something new.

“If you see characters that look like you in the stories, you it automatically gives you the message that you are welcome and that you belong, and that you are a part of the world that you’re living in,” Telep said.

She said the world of children’s books is still not very diverse, but she’s tried to curate a collection with more diverse protagonists and authors.

“There’s some amazing books being published right now that are that are biographies of people that let the kids know that, you know, Black History Month can be more than just Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr., and that there’s a whole long story that hasn’t been told before very well,” Telep said.

Telep said she doesn’t believe present-day issues are above her students’ heads either. She said kids pay attention more than one might think, and her students of color especially pay attention.