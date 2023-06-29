When West Avenue Elementary School students come back to class from the summer break, their eyes will light up seeing bright murals, colorful furniture and a brand new makerspace.

School Principal Bonnie Trammell said planning for the space dedicated to science, technology, engineering and math has been ongoing since February. Throughout the months of planning, the school has kept it a secret from the students so they can walk in on the first day of school to a vibrant surprise, Trammell said.

“Oh, they’re going to be ecstatic just walking into that space with the bright colors and new furniture and new resources,” Trammell said. “I think they’re going to be a little shocked and probably unsure of what to do at first, but fortunately, we have fabulous staff who I have no doubt will do a phenomenal job of guiding them on how to use the space.”

AbbVie employees volunteered their time this week to install the $50,000 in enhancements the company paid for. The global pharmaceutical company operates a plant on Mars Drive in Waco that manufactures ophthalmic and topical drugs, long under the Allergan brand.

The project at West Avenue is part of AbbVie's annual Week of Possibilities program that involves employee volunteer efforts worldwide, with projects unfolding in the past week in 15 U.S. cities and many countries. This year's Week of Possibilities includes a partnership with Heart of America, an organization whose sponsor-funded and volunteer-supported work includes transformation of educational spaces.

In the fall, West Avenue students will begin using the makerspace once a week to engage in STEM-based, hands-on education. Curriculum in the STEM lab will provide a focused learning experience that involves real-world applications to develop a variety of abilities including creativity in 21st century skills.

Trammell said the most important skills West Avenue students will learn are media and technology literacy, communication, problem solving, critical thinking and leadership.

“Something that is really important socially is that acceptance of failure, and how to navigate that as a child and as an adult,” Trammell said. “What excites me about the process is that regardless of what career path they choose, as adults, these skill sets are going to go a long way in preparing them to be innovative.”

Kevin Frontz, AbbVie director of packaging, said as an innovative company with a heart for giving back, it is exciting for employees to have a hand in helping their communities. Frontz said his favorite volunteer projects include working with schools.

He said he still holds onto a photo taken at one volunteer opportunity in North Chicago he participated in.

“The joy on the children's faces as they had visitors and could show the space that they were in is just heartwarming,” Frontz said. “So to see the smiles on their faces really means something to you. There's something greater than what you're doing. You're fostering their lives, and they're changing for the better, and they're going to follow their dreams. Because maybe a glimpse of what you spoke about will enlighten them to change their lives forever.”

Frontz said he hopes the children at West Avenue Elementary will be excited to come to school and learn because of the new technology in the makerspace.

“They may then follow and pursue dreams around science and someday be a leader and be able to have the opportunity to give back like this,” Frontz said. “So if just one follows their dreams around science because of what we're doing today, it's working.”