Wilbur Ball, MCC's founding president, remembered for vision, planning

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

MCC was the first Texas community college to put “community” in its name, and that was intentional, Pollard said. Ball and his staff also worked for diversity not only in the students MCC served, but in its faculty and staff, he said.

Paul Holder, one of the college’s longtime faculty members, said Ball was a leader with a concern for his college and community alike.

“So many owe so much to the institution. Dr Ball was not tall in stature, but so tall in character, intellect and his concern for the people of this area that my 6’6 frame would be covered by his shadow,” Holder wrote in a statement.

MCC named what would become one of the college’s most used and community-facing buildings after him, the Ball Performing Arts Center.

McKown said Ball’s concern to make college affordable, provide educational excellence and offer a broad experience for students has continued in the decades since he retired.

After retirement, Ball and his wife continued to live in the area and remain active in the Waco community, tending to his ranch with periodic travels to Central and South America and Europe.