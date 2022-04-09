Women of faith find opportunity, dangers in social media at Baylor

Roughly 8 billion people live on Earth. According to recent estimates of social media followers, nearly 3 billion use Facebook, the most popular social media program. That is slightly more than the 2.4 billion who identify themselves as Christians.

Social media apps and websites, with their scale and sheer ease of connection, have transformed communications and relationships in politics, economics, culture, sex and gender, faith and belief. They have changed power dynamics as well, with millions once overlooked or silenced now finding a voice and supporters online.

For many American Christian women, social media has provided a platform supplanting the pulpit that is inaccessible to them in some denominations, an opportunity to discuss issues of faith and experience often ignored or suppressed by male leadership. Taking that opportunity can come with a cost, however, from professional or organizational criticism affecting careers to sustained personal attacks.

Three women of faith at Baylor University — history professor Beth Allison Barr, Truett Theological Seminary music ministry student Leah Boyd and Truett assistant professor of practical theology Angela Gorrell — are active in social media or advocate its careful use in churches. We asked them to share their experiences.

Beth Allison Barr

A graduate student helped Baylor history professor Beth Allison Barr start her Twitter account in 2014. She used it to communicate with other professors and students, some in her field of women and religion in medieval history, and by fall 2020 had about 3,000 followers.

Then the pandemic started, controversies arose in evangelical circles over the role of women or over sexual abuse in churches, and, mainly, Barr wrote and published a book last spring, “The Making of Biblical Womanhood: How the Subjugation of Women Became Gospel Truth,” which cites both Scripture and history to contend patriarchy within the church is more a cultural creation than Biblical.

The Baylor professor, mother and pastor’s wife now numbers 31,400 followers on her once modest Twitter account.

She has accumulated more than social media followers over the last few years. She has found new communities of like-minded women who have found and supported each other online. She has strengthened ties with fellow academics such as Calvin University professor Kristin Du Mez, whose 2020 book “Jesus and John Wayne: How White Evangelicals Corrupted a Faith and Fractured a Nation” proved even more controversial.

And Barr has drawn attacks from evangelical men, organizations like the Council on Biblical Manhood and Womanhood, church leaders and their followers who not only have criticized her work as a historian, but questioned the theology of her church, First Baptist Church of Elm Mott, where her husband Jeb serves as pastor. Attacks against Barr also have impugned her ability as a mother and maligned her faith.

For the Baylor historian, social media is merely the latest in a long number of battlegrounds that arise when Christian women seek to serve as leaders or have their own voice. For women wanting to share their insights and experiences with a broader audience, but who felt stifled by male-dominated churches, denominations and publishing houses, the internet has opened the door to access.

“Social media has removed the gatekeepers. That has greatly improved the opportunity for women and not only for women, but also people of color,” Barr said.

Just as the #MeToo movement connected women with experiences of sexual abuse or harassment, a corresponding #ChurchToo did the same for women in churches, creating the possibility for change. After #MeToo spread awareness and support, the Southern Baptist Convention could “no longer not listen” to accounts of abuse within its ranks, Barr said.

Barr said she considers social media a starting point for deeper conversations and interactions. “It’s not going to be as life-giving, but social media that leads to presence can be extremely valuable,” she said.

It also can open the door to malicious attacks.

“One thing I have really learned in all this is that some people are there (online) to disrupt spaces or try to have conversations they shouldn’t be having. I don’t bother with them any more,” Barr said. “Women have always been attacked in these kinds of ways, just behind closed doors. It’s now in public and people are held accountable for it.”

Social media also can rally support. The online attack on the Barrs’ church last fall prompted their supporters to donate thousands of dollars for the church’s operations and ministries.

Barr shares her hard-won experience from Twitter battles with her graduate students so they can learn ways to protect themselves.

“The people attempting to discredit me means the book is working but at the same time, it’s not any fun. I am not public property,” she said. “I learned to draw some pretty clear boundaries. Some things I am not going to share on Twitter any more. It’s not worth it.”

She has taken the Twitter app off her phone and only uses it on her work and home computers. There is also her Instagram account as a change of pace and tone. “Instagram is my favorite,” she said. “There are pictures and nobody fights.”

Leah Boyd

She is known as Sassy Seminarian, or @LeahBSassy, to thousands of her Twitter followers, although the Twitter account name she presently uses is “studying seminary student.” The wit, spirit and spiritual honesty in her Tweets, however, have not changed much.

Boyd, a Madison, Alabama, native studying at Baylor’s Truett Theological Seminary to become a church music minister, grew up in an age of social media and is conversant on platforms such as Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook and Twitter. She keeps one smaller account primarily for friends and creates more content on Facebook, but Twitter is where she is best known.

She started her @SassySeminarian account in early 2020, before beginning her seminary studies after her master’s degree in church music at Baylor. She wanted a space where she could comment on seminary, ministry and the world of church politics that she would likely be entering as a music minister, all with the touch of humor and cheer that is in her personality.

“Christians are not always known for doing humor very well or criticizing our own,” she said. “I try to keep it pretty general and (criticize) in a way that’s not spiteful or malicious.”

In only two years, her quips, personal observations about faith and the occasional theological reference have found a considerable audience with some 27,700 people now following her on Twitter. That caught the attention of national publication Christianity Today, which profiled the 2020 Miss Mississippi State University in a June 2021 online story.

Boyd said social media provides a way to communicate with people and she is clear-eyed about the limitations of platforms like Twitter where messages are limited to 280 characters at a time.

“The Twitter count doesn’t lend itself to nuanced conversation. Short statements and tweets can be provocative and you’ll see people commenting, ‘This has me thinking,’” she said. “But you’re not going to read real theology on Twitter.”

That does not stop Boyd from the occasional mention of her studies in the works of Reformed theologians Herman Bavinck and Abraham Kuyper, or discussions of Southern Baptist church polity and doctrine. The minister of music at the First Baptist Church of Valley Mills, she also has strong feelings about about the place of hymns and anthems in worship.

Women’s experience in faith, the church and religious doctrine has drawn some of the most spirited, and sometimes mean-spirited, responses to Boyd’s tweeting. She is a survivor of sexual assault and feels it is important that women of faith share their experiences, as has followed recent turmoil in the Southern Baptist Convention over how it addresses sexual abuse.

At the same time, Boyd is a minister in the Southern Baptist Convention, which allows women to lead in youth, children, music and other church ministries, but not in the pulpit or as head pastor. Boyd said she is conservative and orthodox when it comes to doctrinal points like complementarianism, which holds that God intends men and women to fill different, but complementary, roles in the home and church. That conservatism has raised eyebrows with some Christian friends and ministers in other denominations.

“My theology is too conservative for some, and for others I’m in rebellion of God’s created order,” she said with a laugh.

Boyd said she finds much of the criticism from some men on her Twitter feed is not over points of doctrine or theology, but “tone policing” — the fact that women are criticizing male church or denominational leaders or the manner in which they are doing it. The fact that she labeled herself a “sassy seminarian” was too much for some who felt the term too flippant for a female minister.

That pushback often can be nasty and personal in tone and Boyd has stepped away from social media at times when meanness runs high.

“It kind of gets on the nerves. … Why do they have so much vitriol against a woman they don’t believe?” she said. “It says a lot on how they control women.”

Angela Gorrell

The Rev. Angela Williams Gorrell does not count her social media followers in the tens of thousands, but that is intentional. The Baylor assistant professor of practical theology said she believes strongly in social media as a tool for ministry, but feels equally strongly that setting boundaries and guidelines, particularly to avoid hurting others, is good practice.

“I’m really lucky. I don’t get a lot of pushback, but I’m super prudent about what I post,” she said. “I have a low tolerance of people being rude. I have zero problems with blocking somebody. One of the most important things about digital spaces is it’s especially easy to minimize one another’s humanity. I can’t see your facial reactions (when posting) and I don’t see your tears if I make you cry.”

Gorrell prefers Facebook, where she creates more of her content and has 2,400 followers, and Instagram, although she is also on Twitter to a lesser extent. Those two platforms allow her to keep interactions more personable and for Gorrell, it is all about the person on the other end of the post.

While the algorithms driving much of social media subtly encourage users to seek recognition and affirmation from others, she tries to look for others needing connection. On Facebook and Instagram, she takes the Apostle Paul’s admonition in Romans 12:15 to heart when online: “I look for someone to mourn with and someone to rejoice with,” she said.

The pandemic forced many churches to move their worship and ministries online. The shift helped some who have difficulty attending physically anyway, including parents with young children and people with chronic illness or physical disability.

Add a younger generation that spends a considerable amount of time communicating online and one sees why Gorrell advocates for church outreach to include a hybrid of in-person and social media connections.

That is the dynamic she advocates in her 2019 book “Always On: Practicing Faith in a New Media Landscape” and it is a component she is exploring with visiting professor Dustin Benac in the Future Church Project, which is underwritten by a $1 million Lilly Endowment grant to Baylor.

“I see pastoral care involving digital spaces, too. This is when God is in this space,” she said. “The practice of Christianity needs to be hybrid.”

An ordained Mennonite pastor, Gorrell tells the young ministers in her seminary classes to shape their online interactions with qualities such as gratitude and compassion. Those who use social media must recognize the danger of how it uses emotion — the pleasure of another’s agreement, the shared anger of another’s outrage — to shape behavior or how false binaries lead to division and polarization.

She teaches students how to steer conversations into meaningful discussions by changing their focus or questions.

Above all, she said remember there is another human at the other end.

In her 2021 book “The Gravity of Joy,” Gorrell recounts how moments of joy experienced in personal interactions in a women’s prison Bible study, direct contact with friends and life’s serendipities helped heal her deep grief from a four-week span in which a cousin’s husband killed himself, a 22-year-old nephew died of a heart attack and her father died after a years-long opioid addiction.

Sharing a physical space opens up more channels of communication and compassion. “We hold hands when we pray, we anoint another, we see faces, we weep with one another,” she said.

Social media tends to flatten communication. “(Therapist) Esther Perel says that the opposite of polarization is paradox, and the Christian faith is full of paradox,” Gorrell said. “We need a little room for mystery, awe or nuance.”

