Work on Baylor's giant I-35 welcome center, nearby roads reshapes campus' front door

The steel frame of a $60 million Baylor University welcome center on Interstate 35 is rising as highway crews prepare to reconfigure roads around it.
Once it opens in mid-2023, the 80-foot-high Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center at University Parks Drive will tower over the interstate and offer 100,000 square feet of space.
The center will house the university’s admissions offices, the Baylor Alumni staff, a 1,000-seat ballroom that can split into smaller meeting spaces, a suspended 250-seat auditorium and a store selling Baylor merchandise.
In the meantime, road closures related to the ongoing I-35 reconstruction have already begun on the stretch of Dutton Avenue that runs behind the welcome center and connects Fourth and Fifth Streets to University Parks.
Since the Dutton closure began Nov. 1, road crews have been busy working to realign Fourth and Fifth Streets with the rebuilt and expanded Fourth and Fifth Street overpass, Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Jake Smith said.
As part of the I-35 project, TxDOT plans to create a new and simplified connection between Fourth and Fifth Streets and Dutton on the Baylor side. Previously, Fourth and Fifth Street intersected at Dutton, but now they will connect with the avenue a block apart.
In the next few weeks the portion of Fourth Street that runs underneath I-35 will close until early 2022.
“Prior to Fourth Street closing, crews will construct and open the north-to-south U-turn at Fifth Street to assist with traffic flow in the area and access to local business on the west side of the interstate,” Smith said.
Smith said the pedestrian pathway at Fifth Street will remain open for the most part, but might close intermittently as needed or get diverted to Fourth Street as construction continues.
Meanwhile, Baylor and the city of Waco are in the middle of a land swap to allow the university to take control of the on-campus section of Dutton.
Baylor University Spokeswoman Lori Fogleman said the university plans to give the city 1.48 acres of vacant land from 813 to 825 LaSalle Ave. in exchange for Dutton Avenue from University Parks Drive to Fourth Street.
“Future strategic development of the property surrounding the new facility is anticipated to include businesses that will solidify the center as a travel and visitor destination for both Baylor and the Waco community,” Fogleman wrote in an email.
Fogleman said the first phase of the project won’t change the way traffic flows around the site or along Dutton Avenue.
The Waco Plan Commission on Nov. 16 approved the university's request for Waco to abandon the portion of Dutton Avenue, with no one speaking for or against the measure during a public hearing.