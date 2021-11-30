Work on Baylor's giant I-35 welcome center, nearby roads reshapes campus' front door

“Prior to Fourth Street closing, crews will construct and open the north-to-south U-turn at Fifth Street to assist with traffic flow in the area and access to local business on the west side of the interstate,” Smith said.

Smith said the pedestrian pathway at Fifth Street will remain open for the most part, but might close intermittently as needed or get diverted to Fourth Street as construction continues.

Meanwhile, Baylor and the city of Waco are in the middle of a land swap to allow the university to take control of the on-campus section of Dutton.

Baylor University Spokeswoman Lori Fogleman said the university plans to give the city 1.48 acres of vacant land from 813 to 825 LaSalle Ave. in exchange for Dutton Avenue from University Parks Drive to Fourth Street.

“Future strategic development of the property surrounding the new facility is anticipated to include businesses that will solidify the center as a travel and visitor destination for both Baylor and the Waco community,” Fogleman wrote in an email.

Fogleman said the first phase of the project won’t change the way traffic flows around the site or along Dutton Avenue.

The Waco Plan Commission on Nov. 16 approved the university's request for Waco to abandon the portion of Dutton Avenue, with no one speaking for or against the measure during a public hearing.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.